City official hopeful to have Griffin Road paving completed by the end of November

Despite missing the October deadline, and racing to pave Griffin Road before winter weather makes laying asphalt impossible, Cameron city leaders did have an optimistic viewpoint regarding progress of the $750,000 project.

During Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting, Cameron Streets Director Tad Wilson said preliminary work to pave the road is underway and hopeful to have the road paved before the end of November.

“The 14th and 15th, they will put 8 inches of asphalt base down, then the 16th they will put 2 inches of finished product down … The week of the 20th QTC will stripe Griffin Road. As of right now, it (the weather) looks pretty good, but there is no guarantee. This all depends on the weather,” Wilson said.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said contractors will need just two days of weather above 60 degrees to pave Griffin Road. As for concerns regarding an underground spring running underneath Griffin Road, he said a recent inquiry into the subject yielded no evidence that an underground spring would impact the road.

“The engineering reports came back, and they said they have taken everything that is necessary to take care of any water that comes there. While they dug down 6 or 8 feet, and found no evidence of underground water. It’s possible it might be there, so the fact they didn’t find any doesn’t man it isn’t there. Wherever the water might come from, whether it’s rains or off of the hillsides, the way they designed it it will have a ditch on the side so it won’t impact the road.”