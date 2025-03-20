City Places Arndt on Administrative Leave

Cameron---Following the City of Cameron's legal win in the Park Board case, the City wasted little time in asserting its authority over the appointed Board.

In a letter to Park Board President Matt Arndt from Mayor Becky Curtis, delivered by Cameron Police Department officers in official "process service", Curtis informed Arndt that he was being placed on "Administrative Leave", alleging one act of negligence and two acts of misconduct, the first steps towards removing Arndt, appointed by the Mayor, as Park Board President.

The City alleges that Arndt improperly attempted to influence the Board to award Arndt's company with a no-bid contract for services, outside the bid-letting process, held an unofficial meeting of a quorum of the Park Board in an attempt to subvert the Sunshine Law requirements of a public meeting, and failed in his duty to provide the City with annual reports regarding Park Board expenditures during his tenure.

The letter also informed Arndt that he was entitled to a hearing before the Council to defend himself against the allegations and explain to the Council why he should not be removed from his position.

The action is a very aggressive move by the City and throws the Park Board into turmoil. The group meets Thursday night at 6:00 PM at the Public Safety Building.

Arndt said that the charges against him are false, and he plans to defend himself energetically, and the work of the Park Board.

The Citizen-Observer will seek more information from the principals in this story and will post it here as it is obtained.