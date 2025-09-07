CITY SEEKS BIDS FOR DEMOLITION OF THIRD STREET BUILDINGS

The City of Cameron is accepting bids for the complete demolition of the commercial buildings located at 201, 205, 209, and 211 E. Third Street, Cameron, Missouri. The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to solicit competitive proposals from qualified and experienced individual(s) or firm(s) to provide demolition services for the City of Cameron on this project. The City is requesting bids for the demolition and site clearance of four existing structures, together with the termination of all associated utilities within the site located at 201, 205, 209, and 211 East Third Street in Cameron, Missouri. The successful Contractor will be expected to provide all tools, transportation, labor, and equipment necessary to perform the required duties herein. The overall objective of this project is to remove all structures, debris, identified trees, site components, etc., and to leave the ground empty, level, and ready for future development or occupancy. The successful bidder will also be requested to coordinate with the former owner of 209 E Third St. for reclamation and removal of pillars on said building. There will be a pre-bid meeting on September 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the site for interested parties. Sealed bids clearly labeled ‘Third Street Dangerous Building Demolition’ must be turned into the Office of the City Clerk at 1304 N. Walnut, Suite 200, Cameron, MO (or by mail to: P.O. Box 20, Cameron, MO 64429) by 4:00 p.m., September 26, 2025, at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. For additional details contact the Community Development Director Lance Rains, or City Inspector Spencer Shaw at 816-632-2177 or 816-312-4049. See the link below for bid specifications & bid form. All local requirements, including proper insurance and licensing, are required. The City of Cameron reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. The City of Cameron is an equal opportunity employer and encourages minority and disadvantaged companies to bid on this project. BID SPECIFICATIONS/BID FORM