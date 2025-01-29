The City's Official Position on the Park Board control issue

The Missouri legislature knows how to grant sub-bodies the ability to contract or otherwise bind the City to a contract

“It is a cardinal rule of statutory interpretation that [t]he legislature is presumed to know the existing law when enacting a new piece of legislation.” State ex rel. Nothum v. Walsh, 380 S.W.3d 557, 567 (Mo. banc 2012) (alteration in original) (internal quotation omitted).

“It is well settled, in interpreting a statute, that the legislature is presumed to have acted intentionally when it includes language in one section of a statute, but omits it from another.” Denbow v. State, 309 S.W.3d 831, 835 (Mo. App. W.D. 2010) (citation omitted). “A disparate inclusion or exclusion of particular language in another section of the same act is ‘powerful evidence’ of legislative intent.” Id. (citation omitted). “ ‘[A]dministrative agencies—legislative creations—possess only those powers expressly conferred or necessarily implied by statute.’ ” United Pharmacal Co. of Mo. v. Mo. Bd. of Pharmacy, 208 S.W.3d 907, 913 (Mo. banc 2006) (quoting Bodenhausen v. Mo. Bd. of Reg'n for Healing Arts, 900 S.W.2d 621, 622 (Mo. banc 1995)).

91.270. Powers and duties of board — may appoint manager — city to pay for water. — Said board of waterworks commissioners shall have full control and management of said waterworks system, and shall make all contracts for supplies and improvements

89.330. Commission officers, rules, records, employees, expenditures — zoning commission to constitute planning commission. — 1. The commission shall elect its chairman and secretary from among the citizen members. The term of chairman and secretary shall be for one year with eligibility for reelection. The commission shall hold regular meetings and special meetings as they provided by rule, and shall adopt rules for the transaction of business and keep a record of its proceedings. These records shall be public records. The commission shall appoint the employees and staff necessary for its work, and may contract with city planners and other professional persons for the services that it requires. The expenditures of the commission, exclusive of grants and gifts, shall be within the amounts appropriated for the purpose by council

64.030. Planning commission — rules — employees — contracts (certain first class counties). — The county planning commission may create and adopt rules for the transaction of its business and shall keep a public record of its resolutions, transactions, findings, and recommendations. The commission may appoint such employees as it may deem necessary for its work, and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require and may incur other necessary expenses, all subject to the approval of the county commission; provided, however, the expenditures of county funds by the commission shall not be in excess of the amounts appropriated for that purpose by the county commission. The commission shall have such other powers as may be appropriate to enable it to perform its duties.

64.225. Planning director, appointment, duties, employees, expenses (noncharter first class counties). — There is hereby created the office of planning director, who shall be appointed by the planning board, subject to the approval of the county commission, and receive such compensation as set by the county commission. The planning director shall act as executive secretary of the planning or zoning commission and the board of zoning adjustment and the planning director shall be charged with the administration of the zoning laws and regulations adopted and the issuance of permits in conformity with the regulations adopted. The planning director shall examine all subdivision plats and determine whether the proposed development conforms to the regulations adopted. If the proposed subdivision plat conforms to the regulations adopted, the plat shall be promptly approved by the planning director, or the plat may be referred by the planning director to the planning board for its approval, amendment or rejection. The board may appoint such other employees as it deems necessary for its work and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require and may incur other necessary expenses, except that the expenditures of county funds by the board shall not be in excess of the amounts appropriated for that purpose by the county commission. The board shall have such other powers as are appropriate to enable it to perform its duties.

64.370. Recreational lands — powers of county planning and recreation commission — annual report (second class counties). — The county planning and recreation commission shall have power: To prepare and recommend to the county commission plans relating to the location, extension, construction and improvement of highways, bridges, viaducts, subways, construction and maintenance of sewers and canals, within or without the property so acquired for such purposes; to design, construct and maintain any and all improvement work, buildings or other structures pertaining to the development of such recreational projects as is now herein specifically delegated only to the county commission, and adopt rules and regulations for and control all institutions, businesses, recreations, or other affairs or property within the area acquired without limit, any agreement or contract to the contrary notwithstanding; to contract and be contracted with as authorized agent of the county in connection with the purposes herein authorized; (RSMo 1939 § 2519)

64.540. Planning commission — general powers — rules — employees, consultants — expenditures limited — fees, third class counties (second and third class counties). — The county planning commission may create and adopt rules for the transaction of its business and shall keep a public record of its resolutions, transactions, findings, and recommendations. The commission may appoint such employees as it may deem necessary for its work and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require and may incur other necessary expenses.

64.725. Temporary county or township planning commission, qualifications, appointment, expenses — master plan adoption procedure, ballot — county or township planning commission, election, terms — petition procedure to appoint temporary commission. 3. Each temporary planning commission may create and adopt rules for the transaction of its business and shall keep a public record of its resolutions, transactions, findings and recommendations. Each commission may appoint such employees as it deems necessary for its work, and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require, and may incur other necessary expenses.

64.810. Planning commission — general powers — rules — employees and consultants — expenditures limited — fees in certain counties. — The county planning commission may create and adopt rules for the transaction of its business and shall keep a public record of its resolutions, transactions, findings, and recommendations. The commission may appoint such employees as it may deem necessary for its work and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require and may incur other necessary expenses.

99.820. Municipalities' powers and duties — public disclosure requirements — officials' conflict of interest, prohibited — commission appointment and powers — transparency of records. — 1. A municipality may: 4. (1) Any commission created under this section, subject to approval of the governing body of the municipality, may exercise the powers enumerated in sections 99.800 to 99.865, except final approval of plans, projects and designation of redevelopment areas.

67.1612. Powers and duties. — The duties and functions of the governing commission of a home equity program shall include the following: (8) To employ necessary personnel, acquire necessary office space, enter into contractual relationships and disburse funds pursuant to sections 67.1600 to 67.1663;

91.480. Board to manage municipal utilities. — Whenever any such city mentioned in section 91.450 shall have by ordinance established a board of public works, as herein provided, such board so established in such city, town or village shall, during the existence of said board, have the power, and it shall be its duty, to take charge of and exercise control over any waterworks, gas works, electric light and power plant, steam heating plant or any other device or plant for furnishing light, power or heat, telephone plant or exchange, street railway or any other public transportation, conduit system or any other public utility whatever which may be owned by such city, town or village at the time such board is so established, or which may be thereafter established or acquired by such city, town or village, by purchase or otherwise, and all appurtenances thereto belonging, and shall enforce the performance of all contracts and work, and have charge and custody of all books, property and assets belonging or appertaining to such plant or plants.