The City's Official Position on the Park Board control issue
City Manager Steve Rasmussen released a compilation of work assembled by City Attorney Padraic Corcoran on relevant court cases, opinions, and statutes which support the City's position on control of Park Board funds, and if Park Board actions are subject to City Council and City Manager control.
Park Board - Outline
Park Board is not a separate political subdivision with the authority granted to the same to expend funds or purchase property without additional, required action of the City
We think the exclusive control of the expenditure of moneys mentioned in that section does not mean at all that the park board is an independent organization separate and apart from the city with power to collect and spend the funds as an independent and separate municipal corporation could do. We think it means simply that its powers are separate and apart from any other board or branch of the city government. This section provides that the funds are to be kept separate and apart from other funds of the city, but the park board is not given power to draw out any part of these funds. It may make vouchers for the amount, but must submit these vouchers to the proper officers of the city, and the city officers, only, may draw upon the funds. This section says: “Said board shall have power to purchase or otherwise secure grounds to be used for parks,” but that does not imply that said purchases shall be separate and apart from any action on the part of the city, for the same section of the statute provides that all moneys used in connection with parks must be drawn upon by the proper officer of the city.
Gwartney v. City of Springfield, 230 Mo. App. 1185, 93 S.W.2d 62, 64 (1936).
See Collins v. Vernon below re: creation of Park Board does not mean that the City Council cannot buy and sell property.
A court's construction of statutory language becomes a part of the statute “as if it had been so amended by the legislature.” Cramp v. Board of Public Instruction, 368 U.S. 278, 285, 82 S.Ct. 275, 280, 7 L.Ed.2d 285; Winters v. New York, 333 U.S. 507, 68 S.Ct. 665, 92 L.Ed. 840; In re Davis, 242 Cal.App.2d 645, 51 Cal.Rptr. 702, 707(8). The statute is regarded as supplemented by reference to prior judicial decisions construing and applying it. Hogan v. State, 84 Nev. 372, 441 P.2d 620, 621; Delaney v. State, Fla.Sup. (1966), 190 So.2d 578(9). It must be read as if it incorporates the judicial interpretations placed upon it. Perkins v. North Carolina, W.D.N.C. (1964), 234 F.Supp. 333, 336. The rule of practical construction was recognized in Phillips Pipe Line Co. v. Brandstetter, 241 Mo.App. 1138, 263 S.W.2d 880, where the court said, l.c. 884(5): ‘Our conclusion is buttressed by practical construction since 1919. We are called upon to construe the statute one-third of a century after its enactment, and must take into consideration the comments which have been made by courts (conceding that none have ruled this precise issue), as well as the practical use made of the statute.’
Creation of the Park Board – an administrative body – does not divest the City Council of fundamental duties and obligations.
The plaintiffs next assert that the City Council cannot sell the property in question because the land is under ‘the exclusive control of the Park Board and not the City Council.’ This point is without merit because the statutes dictate that the members of the Park Board are appointed (and can be removed) by the mayor with the approval of the City Council and it performs administrative duties only. See Sections 90.520 to 90.550, RSMo 1969 V.A.M.S. Certainly, the creation of such a Park Board does not and should not divest the City of any of its fundamental powers and obligations to buy and sell city property, as specifically granted to a city of this class in the statutes above noted. Collins v. Vernon, 512 S.W.2d 470, 476 (Mo. App. 1974).
Fundamental powers
77.105. Budget and expenditures, approval by ordinance, motion, or resolution required. — The budget or any authorization to expend funds shall be approved by an ordinance, motion, or resolution that is approved by a majority of all the members elected to the governing body. Expenditure of funds is a fundamental power
77.260. Powers and duties of mayor and council generally. — The mayor and council of each city governed by this chapter shall have the care, management and control of the city and its finances, and shall have power to enact and ordain any and all ordinances not repugnant to the constitution and laws of this state, and such as they shall deem expedient for the good government of the city, the preservation of peace and good order, the benefit of trade and commerce, and the health of the inhabitants thereof, and such other ordinances, rules and regulations as may be deemed necessary to carry such powers into effect, and to alter, modify or repeal the same.
78.570. Powers of council — city manager. — 1. Except as herein otherwise provided the council of any city organizing under sections 78.430 to 78.640 shall have all of the powers now or hereafter given to the council or to the mayor and council jointly, under the law by which such city adopting said sections was governed under its former organization; and shall have such power over and control of the administration of the city government as is provided in said sections. City council retains authority from Chapter 77
2. It shall be the duty of the council to pass all ordinances and other measures conducive to the welfare of the city and to the proper carrying out of the provisions of sections 78.430 to 78.640. It shall appoint a suitable person not a member of the council to be the administrative head of the city government whose official title shall be "city manager". The council shall also provide for all offices and positions in addition to those herein specified, which may become necessary for the proper carrying on of the work of the city, and shall fix the salary and compensation of all officers and employees of the city not herein provided for. All officers of the city shall be paid in equal monthly installments for their services and all employees of the city shall be paid monthly or at such shorter periods as the council shall determine. The creation of all offices and salaries attached thereto, which may be provided for by the council under sections 78.430 to 78.640, shall be by ordinance, and they shall all be for an indefinite term. The council shall also provide office rooms at the city hall or at some other convenient and suitable place in the city for the transaction of the business of the city and for the convenience of its officers.
78.600. Officials — appointment. — The council shall appoint a city manager, a city clerk, city assessor and city treasurer; the offices of city clerk and city assessor may be filled by one person. All other officers and employees of the city shall be appointed and discharged by the city manager, the council to have power to make rules and regulations governing the same. Officials that City Council appoints; all others appointed by city manager
Park Board is not an entity with corporate existence
Not all of the statutes defining some part of government create “entities.” Statutes similar to the sections in Chapter 96 grant authority for zoning commissions and boards of adjustment, §§ 89.070–89.090, park boards in third class cities, §§ 90.500–90.570, and boards to operate municipally owned utilities, §§ 91.270, 91.480. The statutes do not grant corporate existence or political subdivision status to these boards either. These statutes govern the operation of parts of city government in the same way sections 96.150 through 96.228 govern operation of the Board. The statutes granting authority to the Board are like the statutes setting forth the powers of the mayor and city council in third class cities. See §§ 77.060–77.360. A city council has no corporate existence either. Rather, the city has corporate existence. § 77.010. A city has the power to sue and be sued, while the city council does not.7 See id. Thus the Board is not a “public entity” in its own right, but rather a part of the City, and, for purposes of sovereign immunity, the Board enjoys such immunity as the City would enjoy. State ex rel Bd of Trustees of City of North Kansas City Memorial Hosp. v. Russel, 843 S.W.2d 353, 357 (1992).
that the park board must follow the same procedure as does the city with respect to the purchase of … equipment … park board land is held in the name of the city, and the superintendent of parks is an employee of the city." Mo. Att'y Op. 114-71, pg 3.
The Missouri legislature knows how to grant sub-bodies the ability to contract or otherwise bind the City to a contract
“It is a cardinal rule of statutory interpretation that [t]he legislature is presumed to know the existing law when enacting a new piece of legislation.” State ex rel. Nothum v. Walsh, 380 S.W.3d 557, 567 (Mo. banc 2012) (alteration in original) (internal quotation omitted).
“It is well settled, in interpreting a statute, that the legislature is presumed to have acted intentionally when it includes language in one section of a statute, but omits it from another.” Denbow v. State, 309 S.W.3d 831, 835 (Mo. App. W.D. 2010) (citation omitted). “A disparate inclusion or exclusion of particular language in another section of the same act is ‘powerful evidence’ of legislative intent.” Id. (citation omitted). “ ‘[A]dministrative agencies—legislative creations—possess only those powers expressly conferred or necessarily implied by statute.’ ” United Pharmacal Co. of Mo. v. Mo. Bd. of Pharmacy, 208 S.W.3d 907, 913 (Mo. banc 2006) (quoting Bodenhausen v. Mo. Bd. of Reg'n for Healing Arts, 900 S.W.2d 621, 622 (Mo. banc 1995)).
91.270. Powers and duties of board — may appoint manager — city to pay for water. — Said board of waterworks commissioners shall have full control and management of said waterworks system, and shall make all contracts for supplies and improvements
89.330. Commission officers, rules, records, employees, expenditures — zoning commission to constitute planning commission. — 1. The commission shall elect its chairman and secretary from among the citizen members. The term of chairman and secretary shall be for one year with eligibility for reelection. The commission shall hold regular meetings and special meetings as they provided by rule, and shall adopt rules for the transaction of business and keep a record of its proceedings. These records shall be public records. The commission shall appoint the employees and staff necessary for its work, and may contract with city planners and other professional persons for the services that it requires. The expenditures of the commission, exclusive of grants and gifts, shall be within the amounts appropriated for the purpose by council
64.030. Planning commission — rules — employees — contracts (certain first class counties). — The county planning commission may create and adopt rules for the transaction of its business and shall keep a public record of its resolutions, transactions, findings, and recommendations. The commission may appoint such employees as it may deem necessary for its work, and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require and may incur other necessary expenses, all subject to the approval of the county commission; provided, however, the expenditures of county funds by the commission shall not be in excess of the amounts appropriated for that purpose by the county commission. The commission shall have such other powers as may be appropriate to enable it to perform its duties.
64.225. Planning director, appointment, duties, employees, expenses (noncharter first class counties). — There is hereby created the office of planning director, who shall be appointed by the planning board, subject to the approval of the county commission, and receive such compensation as set by the county commission. The planning director shall act as executive secretary of the planning or zoning commission and the board of zoning adjustment and the planning director shall be charged with the administration of the zoning laws and regulations adopted and the issuance of permits in conformity with the regulations adopted. The planning director shall examine all subdivision plats and determine whether the proposed development conforms to the regulations adopted. If the proposed subdivision plat conforms to the regulations adopted, the plat shall be promptly approved by the planning director, or the plat may be referred by the planning director to the planning board for its approval, amendment or rejection. The board may appoint such other employees as it deems necessary for its work and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require and may incur other necessary expenses, except that the expenditures of county funds by the board shall not be in excess of the amounts appropriated for that purpose by the county commission. The board shall have such other powers as are appropriate to enable it to perform its duties.
64.370. Recreational lands — powers of county planning and recreation commission — annual report (second class counties). — The county planning and recreation commission shall have power: To prepare and recommend to the county commission plans relating to the location, extension, construction and improvement of highways, bridges, viaducts, subways, construction and maintenance of sewers and canals, within or without the property so acquired for such purposes; to design, construct and maintain any and all improvement work, buildings or other structures pertaining to the development of such recreational projects as is now herein specifically delegated only to the county commission, and adopt rules and regulations for and control all institutions, businesses, recreations, or other affairs or property within the area acquired without limit, any agreement or contract to the contrary notwithstanding; to contract and be contracted with as authorized agent of the county in connection with the purposes herein authorized; (RSMo 1939 § 2519)
64.540. Planning commission — general powers — rules — employees, consultants — expenditures limited — fees, third class counties (second and third class counties). — The county planning commission may create and adopt rules for the transaction of its business and shall keep a public record of its resolutions, transactions, findings, and recommendations. The commission may appoint such employees as it may deem necessary for its work and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require and may incur other necessary expenses.
64.725. Temporary county or township planning commission, qualifications, appointment, expenses — master plan adoption procedure, ballot — county or township planning commission, election, terms — petition procedure to appoint temporary commission. 3. Each temporary planning commission may create and adopt rules for the transaction of its business and shall keep a public record of its resolutions, transactions, findings and recommendations. Each commission may appoint such employees as it deems necessary for its work, and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require, and may incur other necessary expenses.
64.810. Planning commission — general powers — rules — employees and consultants — expenditures limited — fees in certain counties. — The county planning commission may create and adopt rules for the transaction of its business and shall keep a public record of its resolutions, transactions, findings, and recommendations. The commission may appoint such employees as it may deem necessary for its work and may contract with planners and other consultants for such services as it may require and may incur other necessary expenses.
99.820. Municipalities' powers and duties — public disclosure requirements — officials' conflict of interest, prohibited — commission appointment and powers — transparency of records. — 1. A municipality may: 4. (1) Any commission created under this section, subject to approval of the governing body of the municipality, may exercise the powers enumerated in sections 99.800 to 99.865, except final approval of plans, projects and designation of redevelopment areas.
67.1612. Powers and duties. — The duties and functions of the governing commission of a home equity program shall include the following: (8) To employ necessary personnel, acquire necessary office space, enter into contractual relationships and disburse funds pursuant to sections 67.1600 to 67.1663;
91.480. Board to manage municipal utilities. — Whenever any such city mentioned in section 91.450 shall have by ordinance established a board of public works, as herein provided, such board so established in such city, town or village shall, during the existence of said board, have the power, and it shall be its duty, to take charge of and exercise control over any waterworks, gas works, electric light and power plant, steam heating plant or any other device or plant for furnishing light, power or heat, telephone plant or exchange, street railway or any other public transportation, conduit system or any other public utility whatever which may be owned by such city, town or village at the time such board is so established, or which may be thereafter established or acquired by such city, town or village, by purchase or otherwise, and all appurtenances thereto belonging, and shall enforce the performance of all contracts and work, and have charge and custody of all books, property and assets belonging or appertaining to such plant or plants.
91.530. Board to let work by contract. — The doing of all work and the furnishing of all supplies for the waterworks, electric power and light plant, or any other plant or work which may be under its supervision or control, shall be let out by the board of public works in the same manner as other public works are let out, except in cases where it is not practicable to do such work or furnish material by contract; and all contracts shall be submitted to the common council for approval. Said board may have charge of the purchase of all supplies needed by the city in its several departments, under such restrictions and regulations as may be provided by ordinance.
The Missouri Legislature amended the Library Board statutory section (Sections 182.480, et seq., RSMo) to transform them from a sub-body to a separate political subdivision, but did not do the same thing for Ch. 90 park boards (e.g., intentional action of the Legislature to not grant Ch.90 park boards additional authority)
“One of the accepted canons of statutory construction permits and often requires an examination of the historical development of the legislation, including changes therein and related statutes.” State ex rel. Smith v. Atterbury, 364 Mo. 963, 270 S.W.2d 399, 405 (Mo. banc 1954).
Prior to the 1965 law, libraries were not considered political subdivisions of the state but were, instead, institutions of the City. See St. Louis Public Library, et al., v. Dwyer, 234 S.W.2d 604 (Mo. banc 1950) (noting the same in dicta).
In 1965, the Missouri General Assembly enacted the Municipal Library District Law (Sections 182.480, et seq., RSMo), which was intended to reorganize the legal structure of already existing libraries to render them independent of direct municipal control. See Section 182.490, RSMo; see also City of Salem Municipal Library District v. City of Salem, et al., Case No. CV399-281CC (Dent County, 1999). Specifically, Section 182.490, RSMo provides:
As of October 13, 1965, and any other provisions of law to the contrary notwithstanding, all of the area or territory included within the geographical boundaries of a city… which maintains a free public library supported at least in part by taxation, shall be a “municipal library district”… and each such district shall be a political subdivision of the state of Missouri and a body corporate with all the powers and rights of like or similar corporations….
Kearns v. City of Florissant, 393 S.W.2d 841, 842 (Mo. App. 1965) – Stands for the opposite position that a Park Board cannot bind the City without express and intentional action by the governing body. The court explicitly didn’t decide whether a park board could contract (see ii below).
The second contention advanced by the plaintiffs is that the note signed by the then mayor of the city and attached to the bid forms constituted valid acceptance of the bids with the result that those documents then constituted the contracts which § 432.070, supra, requires to be in writing. We cannot reach the result plaintiffs urge upon us. The ordinance speaks of the ‘general supervisory powers of the City Council and Mayor’ over matters of this nature. We need not dwell upon the question of delegated powers. See State ex rel. Prichard v. Ward, Mo.App., 305 S.W.2d 900, l. c. 902[4–7]. Assuming arguendo the ordinance allows the city council to authorize the mayor to bind the city by entering into such contracts, the fact remains that this record is devoid of any evidence of such authorization. In fact, the only evidence on the issue is that there was no such authorization. The result is that even if the missing note is to be considered as a part of the contract, we are still confronted with a contract signed by an official who, so far as this record discloses, had no authority to bind the city by such an act.
They first contend that the ordinance permits the Park Board to enter into contracts of this nature. It is unnecessary to decide that issue for it is undisputed that the Park Board never entered into any contract.
-
City Manager Role
78.610. City manager — duties. — The city manager shall devote his or her entire time to the duties of his or her office. He shall be the administrative head of the government subject to the direction and supervision of the council and shall hold his office at the pleasure of the council, or may be employed for a term not to exceed one year. He shall receive an adequate salary to be fixed by the council which shall not be diminished during the service of any incumbent without his consent. The council shall have the discretion to require the city manager to reside in the city as a condition of employment; except in counties with a charter form of government the city manager shall be a resident of the city at the time of his or* her appointment. Before entering upon the duties of his or her office the city manager shall take the official oath required by law and shall execute a bond in favor of the city for the faithful performance of his or her duties and such sum shall be determined by the city council. It shall be his or her duty:
(1) To make all appointments to offices and positions provided for in section 78.600;
(2) To see that the laws and ordinances are enforced;
(3) To exercise control of all departments and divisions that may hereafter be created by the council;
Missouri Attorney General Opinions
A city administrator appointed under the provisions of Section 77.042 to Section 77.048, RSMo 1969, may be authorized by the governing body of a third class city to appoint and discharge any employees of the city even though such employees operate under the Park Boards, the Public Work Boards or the police merit system.
-
With respect to the hiring and firing of personnel, we note that the statute, Section 77.046 expressly provides that the governing body of the city "may provide that all other officers and employees of the city, except elected officers, shall be appointed and discharged by the city administrator, but the governing body may make reasonable rules and regulations governing the same. " Clearly then the city administrator may be authorized by the governing body to make appointments and discharges of city personnel, except elected officers, but whether or not he is given such authority is of course up to the "governing body." In this respect then the governing body may authorize the city administrator to make appointments heretofore made by the Park Board or by the Board of Public Works and may also provide that the city administrator have authority to discharge such employees. Mo. Atty. Op. 12-10-70 – 479
