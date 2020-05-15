Class of 2020 Parade

The Cameron High School Class of 2020 received a warm sendoff with a parade Friday.

More than 100 seniors traveled through Cameron as part of a parade for graduation and, while there is a scheduled prom and graduation ceremony in July, should a second-wave of COVID-19 cancel the ceremonies, some students felt Friday was all they needed.

“It’s something we can look forward to so we can at least have that experience of senior prom, graduation, but as of right now. I can live with this. If this was our last moment, I could live with it for sure,” Cameron senior Zach Jones said.

