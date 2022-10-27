Clinco Sheltered Industries, Inc. hosts open house

As part of a celebration for National Disability Employment month, Clinco Sheltered Industries opened its doors to the public last Friday to highlight the impact their employees have on the Cameron community.

Although primarily known for their recylcling operations, CSI Manager Debbi LeDuc said Clinco Sheltered Industries has a variety of operations.

“We have the Dollar Barn here. They price the merchandise for the dollar barn. We have a thrift store, and we take care of the thrift stores on I-35 and I-29. We employ about 50 people with disabilities,” LeDuc said. “[The open house] is just so we can show people what we do here all day, when it comes to their recycling after they drop off their recycling at the drop off building. We have fliers showing things you can and shouldn’t recycle, and we’ll be passing those out during the tour.”