Clinton County collector finds millions in misappropriated tax dollars, potentially billions statewide

The Clinton County Commission announced Michelle Wells, county collector, discovered what could amount to millions in misappropriated sales taxes, and potentially billions statewide.

Wells, who is a former employee of the U.S. Postal Service, said misappropriations stem from the post office listing hundreds Clinton County residents as residents of neighboring counties, which could also impact the recently redistricted state house and senate.

“The only reason we were fortunate enough we came across this was because Michelle and [Clinton County Commissioner Pat Clark] both worked for many years for the post office. Once they found out this was coded wrong with the post office, they found out the Missouri Department of Revenue was probably using that, it all made sense why the mistakes were made. We have no idea how many tax dollars might be lost or how many people outside of our area might be coded as Clinton County,” Clinton County Commissioner Richard Riddell said.

Wells said she noticed something strange when she received a call from her sister, who had difficulty renewing her license plates online. Wells discovered her sister, who lives in the Clinton County portion of Cameron, was listed as a DeKalb County resident.

“When I go on to USPS.com. It shows my sister’s address as being in DeKalb County. When they’re feeding up their information from the Department of Revenue, they’re getting these into the wrong county. I live in Holt, when I go to register my car, I tell them I live in Clinton County. When I get my registration back, it says I live in Clay County on my registration. My worry is the sales tax is going to various counties rather than us,” Wells said.

