Home / Home

Clinton County COVID-19 cases double in a few weeks

Wed, 08/12/2020 - 8:04am admin
Health administrator expects increase as kids return to school
By: 
Jimmy Potts
In a lot of cases people weren’t social distancing, weren’t using protective measures and caught it from a co-worker brought it home and gave it to the rest of their family," said Blair Shock, Clinton County Health Department administrator.

Less than two weeks from the first day of class, the Cameron R-1 School District announced the first major change to its re-entry plan, requiring all students wear facial coverings. 

The sudden change to its re-entry plan came after consultation with Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock, who anticipates an increase in COVID-19 cases with the start of the school year and school-related activities.

“The school and public health were in agreement that it needed to be done. That’s why we went ahead with it,” Shock said. “I highly suspect it will (go up) with just a large number of people being in relatively close quarters for a long period of time every day. It doesn’t look like its conjecture at this point because there have been a couple of instances in the US involving outbreaks after school starts.” 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media