Clinton County COVID-19 deaths triple

The Clinton County Health Department announced its eighth confirmed COVID-19 death and the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home seems the most effected so far.

The Missouri Veterans Commission announced seven of the eight confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have been veterans living inside the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home as facility administrators and staff continue battling the outbreak.

According to an email sent to the Citizen-Observer Monday, Missouri Veterans Commission Strategic Communications Director Jamie Melcher confirmed the seventh death at the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home. Last week, Melcher announced the facility suffered 20 infections among its residents and 11 staff infections with six having fully recovered. Melcher further stated, the Missouri Veterans Commission is following best practices for fighting COVID-19, including using daily testing using [polymerase chain reaction] and antigen testing; proper use of PPE and enhanced PPE training; cleaning and disinfecting and enhanced training in these areas; infection control inspections and additional training; additional supervision, including from central office leadership. MVC is also utilizing medical staffing from the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

