Clinton County gather at the Community Courtyard

Nearly 100 Clinton County residents and volunteers gathered on October 16 at The Community Courtyard in Plattsburg for a fundraiser to help the local senior center keep its doors open.

The festivities kicked off at 5 p.m. with a free will donation dinner of grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and several sides provided by local business Platte Valley Bank. Entertainment was provided by DJ John Enderle, Country and Gospel singer Anita Bearce, performer Ted Cline and local award winning harmonica player AJ Windmeyer.

Tonya Sloan, Senior Vice President and Branch manager at Platte Valley Bank was instrumental in putting the fundraiser together. Tonya had been approached by the center as they were hoping to get ideas for fundraisers. She said they had visited about different fundraising ideas and when they came to run some ideas past her she said “it kind of hit me,I thought, we need to do something to let people know that they are having trouble, it is as much about that as raising the funds.”

Many people volunteered their time and talents to help and at the end of the day they raised over $3,000 for the center.

If anyone would like to help donate to the center please drop donations at Platte Valley Bank 100 W. Clay or at the senior center located at 113 N. Main St. in Plattsburg.