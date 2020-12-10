Home / Home

Clinton County hits 1,000th case of COVID-19, deaths near 50

Thu, 12/10/2020 - 12:19pm admin
Per capita deadliest county in Missouri
Jimmy Potts

Clinton County surpassed its 1,000th confirmed case of COVID-19, but with vaccine distribution just around the corner Blair Shock - Clinton County Health Department administrator - believes the pandemic may soon come to an end.

Although expecting a spike in cases due to Thanksgiving gatherings, Shock said the anticipated vaccine may bring a reprieve to Clinton County, which he said has the most deaths per capita than any other county in Missouri.

“Right now, it doesn’t seem as big of a spike as was associated with Halloween. Ask me again in a week, and I might have a little bit better idea whether we will see a huge jump because of Thanksgiving or not,” Shock said. “We have the highest death rate in the state of Missouri per capita. It’s been that way for a while. We have 48 deaths and 41 are associated with long-term care facilities. We’ve unfortunately held that title for several weeks now.”

