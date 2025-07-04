Clinton County I-35 southbound lanes traffic to switch to two-way traffic.

St. Joseph, Mo. – Michels Road & Stone, contracted by the Missouri Department of Transportation, is scheduled to switch traffic beginning Monday, July 14, on Interstate 35 as part of a pavement rehabilitation project. in Clinton County.

Motorists traveling northbound will crossover to two-way traffic in the southbound lanes between Route 116 (Exit 40) at Lathrop and Shoal Creek near the intersection of U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48) near Cameron.

Traffic Impacts: During construction, the southbound lanes of the interstate will be narrowed to one lane in each direction – southbound traffic in the driving lane and northbound in the passing lane. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Motorists should expect delays.

Crews are scheduled to work on the northbound lanes of I-35 for the remainder of the construction season and will restore traffic to the north- and southbound lanes before this winter.

In 2026, the southbound lanes are scheduled to be resurfaced. At that time, traffic will be shifted to two-way traffic on the northbound lanes. More details will be shared ahead of the traffic shift.

The widening and resurfacing of U.S. Route 69 were completed in June 2025 as part of this project. All work for this project must be completed on or before September 1, 2026.

For more information on this project, please visit: https://www.modot.org/interstate-35-and-us-route-69-concrete-overlay-clinton-daviess-and-dekalb.

