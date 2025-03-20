Clinton County I-35 southbound off-ramp to close March 20

St. Joseph, Mo. – Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the southbound ramp from Interstate 35 in Clinton County to Route PP, Thursday, March 20 for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to complete a hazmat cleanup.

Traffic impacts: I-35 southbound off ramp to Route PP will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 20. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

