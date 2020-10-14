Clinton County reports first COVID-19 death

The Clinton County Health Department reported its first, second and third COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began last March.

Despite significant efforts by staff and administrators at area nursing home and long-term care facilities, Blair Shock, CCHD secretary, said the virus has infiltrated these facilities and infecting Cameron’s most at-risk residents.

“We have seen a very significant increase within long-term care facilities and some facilities within the county are experiencing very large outbreaks,” Shock said. “Not all of them, but in some of them and there are a very large number of cases. I cannot identify specific facilities, but I can tell you that is indeed going on.”

Earlier this month, the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home announced it was one of many long-term care facilities impacted with two residents and two staff members infected with COVID-19. Tuesday evening the Missouri Veterans Commission confirmed the facility has more than 30 active cases since its Oct. 2 announcement with 20 actives cases among its residents and 11 among its staff.

