Clinton County SB40 donates $100,000 to help Dreamcatchers finish expansion

Following a $100,000 donation by the Clinton County SB40 Group, the faith-based equestrian therapy group Dreamcatchers can begin its 40-acre expansion.

Kendra Gagnon, president of Clinton County SB40, said her organization chose to award $100,000 to Dreamcatchers because of their impact on the area's children and adults with disabilities.

"Dreamcatchers is a wonderful organization. They serve a ton of clients of ours. We're a board that uses county tax dollars to allocate for services for individuals with disabilities - vocational, residential and recreational services," Gagnon said. "Dreamcatchers has been an organization we've supported for a long time. We were really thrilled to have the opportunity to help them expand the service they can provide and the quality of the services they can provide for people with disabilities in Clinton County."

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.