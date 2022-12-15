Coach Wenck hits milestone with 300th win

While winning the 2022 Husker Classic Basketball Tournament was Cameron High School Lady Dragon Basketball Coach Matt Wenck’s top priority, he did not realize he reached a career milestone.

As the Lady Dragons celebrated their third consecutive Lafayette County Husker Classic Basketball Tournament championship, one milestone that went unnotice was Coach Matt Wenck surpassing 300 career wins.

“I’ve been doing it a long time and if you do it long enough you’re going to win a few games, I guess. I’ve had a lot of good players, a lot of good assistant coaches. I worked under a really good coach in Kevin Nichols. He taught me a lot. I’ve been very fortunate,” Wenck said.

Wenck, who also serves as CHS co-athletic director with Kristy MacIntosh, has more than two decades of experience coaching in Cameron. Along with coaching recent D-2 signees Olivia Moore and Laini Joseph, Wenck also had an opportunity to coach his two daughters - Elise and Claire Wenck. Claire is a senior forward for the Lady Dragons and a major contributor to the Huscker Classic title run with her 12 points in the title game tying her for second most among Cameron players.

“It was fun. It’s special to be able to coach your own kid. That’s more important to me than anything. This is my 20th year. I love Cameron. I like the people here, the kids here and especially the people who played for me and the coaches I got to work with,” Wenck said.