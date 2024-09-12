COLLECTOR OFFICE TARGET OF SCAM CALLS

Clinton County taxpayers have contacted the Clinton County Courthouse about receiving phone calls that they believe to be from scammers.

Taxpayers called the courthouse to report that someone had called and identified themselves as an employee from the Collector’s Office. The phone caller informed the taxpayer of their delinquent taxes and asked them to make payment over the phone.

Clinton County Collector Michele Wells is wanting to warn taxpayers about these unsolicited phone calls. Ms. Wells stated, “The Collector’s Office doesn’t call taxpayers for payment of their taxes. If taxes are due and the taxpayers want to make payments, we have various sources in which they can do so, but we don’t take credit/debit card numbers verbally over the phone.”

There are ways to protect yourself from phone scams. Never give out personal or financial information over the phone unless you are sure of the caller’s identity. You can use call-blocking features to help reduce unwanted calls or just hang up. You can always call the company or office that the caller claims that they represent. The last way is report the scam, so the business can alert others to be vigilant.

Sincerely,

Michele Wells

Clinton County Collector