Coming down

Scott’s Construction crews tore down the first of many dilapidated homes as part of a program to encourage home construction in Cameron.

As part of its Dilapidated to New Program, the contractors began demolishing two homes on Groat Street, then later a home on Cornhill and have the historic Chestnut Arms slated for October 19.

According to the Missouri Municipal League, who recognized the City of Cameron with its Innovation Award for the Dilapidated to New Program, the City offers two programs for demolition of these properties. Property owners can elect to participate in the 50/50 or 100-percent demolition program. The 50/50 demolition program is designed to allow property owners the opportunity to share the cost of removing dilapidated structures. The average cost per structure is $7,000 per single family home. The 100 percent program allows property owners with limited funding to sign over the property entirely and allow the city to remove the structure. The city covers the total cost of the demolition process. Once the structure is removed, the property is placed for sale. As part of the demolition agreement, the buyer will be responsible for constructing a single-family home within two years.

The MML further stated dilapidated properties can cause many issues for a community, such as increased crime, a risk to health and welfare, and municipal costs for the community. The city of Cameron, Missouri, offers the opportunity to remove dilapidated structures that are of an imminent danger to the community through a demolition program. In many cases, property owners either inherit property, abandon, or neglect issues that have plagued communities for years. This program allows the City to encourage property owners to remove certain structures that are substandard, hazardous, and dangerous through several options. Each year the city of Cameron appropriates funds to partner with residential property owners to remove these structures. Dangerous structures are defined as properties that are hazardous and dangerous to the public health and welfare and are beyond repair.

The Chestnut Arms may be the next major property slated for demolition, but recouping the cost may come at a short-term loss for the City of Cameron. During a Cameron Planning and Zoning meeting last summer, Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said the city would not receive compensation until other debts involved in the property had been resolved. In August, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen announced the city council will receive bids for an estimated $60,000 to $70,000 demolition of the historic Chestnut Arms building, which previously housed Missouri Wesleyan College students before becoming an apartment complex after the college closed in the early 1900s.

Beckwith testified the 11-unit building posed an immediate safety risk due to its foundation buckling. Last November, city officials evacuated the building out of concern for the safety of its occupants. Along with the foundation, the city also found issues with the Chestnut Arm’s electrical wiring, plumbing and numerous fire building code deficiencies. This prompted city officials to evacuate the building.