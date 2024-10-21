COMING UP THIS WEEK IN THE C-O

Get your copy of the Citizen-Observer beginning this Thursday...in the news

1---Deep Dive on the Engineer's Report on City Hall

2---Reed-Hibler called on to resign from City Council

3---City Council Meeting Monday night with Park Board, then regular Meeting\

4---Report on Cameron R-1 MAP/EOC TESTING --- A mixed bag with some encouraging highlights

5---A conversation with Cameron R-I Superintendent Matt Robinson

6---Dragon Football Machine rolls past Benton 43-0