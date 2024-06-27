The Community Center Blood Drive comes to Cameron

The Community Blood Center hosted a Royals-themed blood drive for the Cameron area at the First Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M., sponsored by the Optimist Club of Cameron. The Community Blood Center announced that participants will receive a Kansas City Royals t-shirt when you show up and participate in the blood drive while supplies last. Appointments were recommended but walk-ins were welcome. The blood drive covers anywhere from northwest Missouri to Northeast Kansas, and Kansas City regions.

Donor recruitment manager for the northwest region, Todd Schnoebelen, spoke on behalf of the Community Blood Drive, “Over 65 area hospitals rely on us for blood products and we are responsible for collecting over 550 units per day to meet that need.” The blood drive always sees a need for a donation of blood when it comes to the holidays. Unfortunately, hospitals have a need when it comes to travel and activities around this time of year leading to an increase of trauma cases.

Blood donations are the only way patients in need can get blood products that they need for treatment or emergency use. Without blood donations we can’t help, Todd says. Working with the Churches, the YMCA, and MaryJo Eiberger is one of the ways that the blood drive is able to keep doing what they do.

Several Cameron residents participated in the blood drive. Cameron resident, Linda Morris started giving back blood in 2000 and has donated for 20-plus years. She started to donate blood in honor of her niece, who was fatally involved in a car accident.

Park Board member Matt Arndt also gave blood to support the community. The Community Blood drive has 8-10 blood drives a day throughout the region according to Todd, however, he explains that the blood drive is servicing local hospitals and takes care of their local partners involving The Cameron Optimist Club, YMCA, The Cameron Chamber, the First Christian Church, and more.

More blood drives will be held on Thursday, August 15th, October 17th, and December 19th encouraging ages 16 and up to participate, however, parental consent may be required.