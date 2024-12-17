COMMUNITY TOWN HALL DIRECT DEMOCRACY IN ACTION

REMARKABLE TOWN HALL

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

In a remarkable demonstration of direct democracy at work, the Cameron City Council heled a Town Hall Meeting to discuss City Hall, whether to repair, demolish, replace, the exisiting building and to entertain the comments of the public.

With more than 150-members of the community in attendance, the attendees received a briefing from City Building Inspector Michael Calderone who gave an “executive summary” of the work needing to be done, a breakdown of the costs for two options, best described as going all-out with the existing structure, and doing a more paired down series of costs which would have done the bare minimum.

Calderone shared a timeline beginning in January that would have sought bids, and started the construction process with a mid-2026 conclusion date.

When Mayor Becky Curtis opened public comment, Cameron resident Wayne Turner kicked it off by saying up front he was not in favor of the “Plan A” option of redoing the existing City Hall Building, instead, pointing to the re-purposing of the Cameron Community Center as a logical next step that would meet the City’s needs, and save money on the current City Hall digs on the second floor of the Bank Midwest Building.

“At some point, we need to find someone with some common sense to resolve this.” Turner said, setting the tone for the night.

Next up was Bill Mueters, who suggested looking to an exisiting structure to move City government to in the short term between now and when resolution is achieved.

“What do we do with City Hall?” asked Mayor Curtis.

“Get it right this time when you do it,” said Mueters.

Paul Turner posited the idea of the construction of a new Morton-style steel building, a theme repeated numerous times during the night’s discussion, saying that such construction could be done “fast and efficiently”, salvaging what was possible from the existing building but moving on.

“It doesn’t solve anything to put lipstick on a pig.”Turner conslcued, “if you’re trying to fix something, you don’t have to do it with all the pretty things…we don’t need fancy.”

Turner was on the edge of emotion when he spoke of coming to Cameron 25-years ago, loving the community, but over the years…

“ I like this town, but over the years, I just don’t know what to say.” Turner said.” We’ve had so many failures in government and administration, and so many bad, costly, expensive decisions.”

Another Cameron resident, called for the City to tear down the existing structure, and turn it into a parking lot. He called on the City to pull together all city equipment into one central location for ease of management and efficiency.

Shawna Conley, as 23-year resident of Cameron, and a vocal participant throughout the evening, also called for the demolition of the existing building, saying that “a steel building is good enough for us.”

“Spending $7,500 a month for the Bank Midwest location, when we own so many buildings free and clear is just crazy.” Conley said.

Cameron area resident Bud Young, who has called for seven months for a Town Hall, stated that he “found common ground on a lot of you with this.”

He noted a report from Jefferson City that stated that the state would be bringing in “a little less money” this year, and suggested that the trend would trickle down to the municipalities. He shared the stat that Cameron was growing at the rate of 80-residents per year, and that the City, with an effective, tax-paying population of 7,200, not counting prison residents in the count, built, spent and taxed like a city of 15,000-20,000.

Young would go on to ask members of the City Council how they were leaning on the issue…restoration, repurposing or construction of something new. Each council member weighed in, appreciating the public comments and lauding “a lot of ideas I hadn’t thought of before, “ as councilmember John Breckenridge noted.

Councilman John Feighert expressed openness to the idea of using the Community Center with Curtis and councilmember Karen Hamlet not opposed to listening. Gina Reed-Hibler stated a preference, for now, of sticking with the existing structure.

As the meeting progressed, the Council and City Manager Steve Rasmussen were asked, “Is this just a pacifying meeting to quiet us down?”

Curtis and others assured the attendees that that was not the case and that nothing had been decided 100%.

A good deal of sentiment during, after, and the next day suggested that the City’s presentation of their to-do list and timeline suggested that their minds were already made up. It should be noted that serious discussion of any other option had not even been suggested publically, or in public forums until alternative ideas began popping up in social media.

About an hour into the discussion, the Citizen-Observer observed that the City had been presented with at least three options…one, rebuild the current structure, two, repurpose the Community Center, either short term or for the long haul and three, construct a steel building on existing City property at significant savings.

Could the City present the options, and the community respond through a ballot initiative?

Curtis said that such a proposition needed to be submitted by December 31 in order to be on the April ballot, and Rasmussen later suggested that that process was a complicated one.

As discussion continued, a note made by Cameron Police Chief Dan Allen was that the city’s emergency management dispatch center, currently staffed by four dispatchers, was headed to the basement of City Hall last summer before it was evacuated.

Allen noted, in detail, that the City was assuming the role of a regional, central dispatcher for not just the four counties that touch Cameron, but additional others, all of which would pay significant monies to the City for CPD picking up the load.

Allen told the attendees that doing that would require that the Dispatch center be located either underground or in a building capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado. That revelation is a complication to the discussion.

In the last 30 minutes of the meeting, some of the comments turned critical, calling out Rasmussen and his handling of the City Hall issues since assuming the City Manager’s role in 2017.

When questioned as to whether or not the building and all its parts were routinely evaluated, the attendees learned that that had not been done. It was suggested that someone should be tasked with annual, or more, inspections of all city buildings to assure this doesn’t happen again.

Former Building Inspector Paul Beckwith challenged the Council with the ideas that city assets are like vehicles…If they are maintained properly, they hold up. If they are not, they fall apart.

At the end of the evening, some attendees were wary of whether or not the meeting had yielded anything more than venting or blowing off steam…would the Council actually take the recommendations of the public in hand?

The apparent sentiment of the Council is that the information was very important to them in providing more options to discuss. Curtis, and Rasmussen both suggested that it was important that the information flow between citizens and the City continue, challenging them to remain involved in upcoming council meetings.

The next scheduled City Council meeting will be held January 6 at the Public Safety Building.