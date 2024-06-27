Concerned members speak up at the School Board Meeting

The School Board held their monthly meeting on June 18th where six people participated in the public discussion, taking turns sharing their remarks and concerns.

Public participants spoke about the ‘dirty books’, each given three minutes to speak about their topic. One participant brought up, “If students are prohibited from wearing t-shirts with vulgar language or writing, then why does that not apply to the books that these children are reading?” Another brought up, “What is the school board doing about this?”. The School Board has looked over 44 books out of approximately 80 books according to Superintendent, Dr. Matt Robinson. Dan Landi, a public participant says, “We continue to find more and more books and that’s the problem.” “It feels like it’s us vs. them. You are not doing anything to protect the children.” Grateful that the school board is progressively restricting some books, participants continue to find books with vulgar and sexual content.

A resident and teacher of the district approached the stand, Eden Beasley, addressing policy IIAC-R1 claiming book reconsideration and how a book can be easily misinterpreted. The participant’s first concern was that the policy was being misused, and not being used to what the board intended it to be, and asked why there was a policy in place at all. “If parents could restrict what students read and none of the books are being challenged or state statutes by the law, then why are these reconsiderations being entertained?” the participant asks. The participant’s second concern is that administrators are not being transparent with teachers. After the first five books were restricted, no communication was sent out to staff members, therefore they were not aware of what was happening unless asking for it, otherwise, hearing the information from a colleague instead. The book list came out with another 24 restrictions, and staff were confused about the policies implemented. The participant and others requested a meeting for clarification and were told by the Book Committee that they were using websites to see if the books were appropriate, later finding out they were using non credible websites such as “Booklook”. If books are not being read to their entirety, then policy IIAC-R1 is not being enforced correctly; all decisions based on sections should be thrown out and not the entire book,” staff member Eden Beasley says.

Book committee members Hannah Piatt, Tonya O’Boyle, Jennifer Reents-Dickkut, and Eden Beasley voiced their concerns at the March meeting, requesting to send a list of restricted books that should be reconsidered to the school board. According to Eden, they were concerned about Missouri Gateway books, National Nominee books, and books on the AP list that would be restricted. Beasley was told to email Dr. Matt Robinson about these concerns and that he would take the list to the school board the same day of the meeting, however that never happened. Beasley says she emailed him about updates on the reconsideration of books, and received no replies, or no progress. Two weeks later she sent another email, and Dr. Robinson replied that he would not be reviewing these books again and the policy would not be changing.

“I have been optimistic, and understanding up to this point, but plain and simple, my colleagues and I were lied to during our March meeting. This does not make me feel valued as an employee. It is clear from this interaction that my education and training are not respected,” she says.

Jennifer Reents-Dickutt, another teacher at the school district speaks on the book removal policy and feeling frustrated. Dickutt states, “The results of the book removal policy clearly appears to be misogynistic, racist, and show a clear lack of empathy for these issues.” Many parents, students, teachers, and staff expected more from the district and administrators. She states, “All this policy has developed is division within the school district causing anger, frustration, disagreements, and often feeling misled.” Teachers are feeling frustrated, misled, and feel as if some of these books are restricted and do not break the law.

The school board, with a motion from Jackie Peck, followed by other board members, the committee, decided to increase public discussion time from three to five minutes, due to the public not having time to get the whole point of their concerns across.