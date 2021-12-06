Confidence for progress remains despite MoDOT leaving Cameron highway, bridge projects unfunded

With projected revenue from a recently approved increase in state gas taxes to begin rolling in, Cameron city officials remain confident in the future of road and bridge improvements.

Although listed in the top tier of MoDOTs unfunded priority projects for years, Cameron Fire Department Chief Mike O'Donnell - who also serves on the Economic Development of Cameron Board - said enthusiasm for the improvements to the I-35 and 36-Highway intersection as well as the BB Highway and I-35 intersection improvements have not waned and MoDOT officials are noticing.

"It's more encouraging now than it has been in several years. We were able to acquire an 80-20 grant through MoDOT to do a traffic study and a prelim army study done on that corridor," O'Donnell said. "That process will start after the first of the year and should be wound up by mid-summer. By that point in time, there should be a rough draft of what we're looking at putting in, what it will look like and some idea of what the cost factor might be."

