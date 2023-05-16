Congratulations CHS 2023 graduates

Hundreds of Cameron High School students received their diplomas during the relocated Cameron High School Graduation at Kevin Nichols Court on the CHS campus.

The relocation from Dave Goodwin Field due to the potential of thunderstorms did not seem to diminish the pomp and circumstance from last Friday’s festivities as hundreds of CHS students took their next step forward, both literally and figuratively, in their professional and educational pursuits.

“It has not processed yet. It’s like I haven’t graduated. Like it’s just another day. It hasn’t really happened,” CHS Graduate Emily Edwards said. “It’s crazy. I can’t believe it’s real. It has not processed yet. I’m just a high schooler.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES WEDNESDAY.