Congratulations Class of 2022

More than 100 Cameron High School seniors became CHS graduates during last Friday’s sunset graduation ceremony.

Brett Jones, Cameron High School principal, said he has confidence in the future of the CHS Class of 2022 considering everything they went through just getting to the graduation ceremony itself.

“It has been my pleasure to watch these awkward, immature freshmen turn into the driven, responsible seniors that led out school this last year. The class of 2022 has many skilled and talented individuals that are leaving CHS today to seize the opportunities of their future,” Jones said. “The Class of 2022 is going to make a huge impact as leaders in our world. I know that because the past two years have prepared them for the challenges of today. The past two years have required our students to be resilient to the constant obstacles and setbacks while persevering through the constant bombardment of changing (COVID-19) guidelines.”

