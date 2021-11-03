Home / Home

Construction to begin on new $4.3 million park

Wed, 11/03/2021 - 1:36pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Construction of the new, soon-to-be named Cameron city park will get underway within the next week following the Cameron City Council’s approval of a $4.3 million bid by Herner Construction.

By accepting the bid, the Cameron City Council completes a pre-planning process that began in June of 2020, when Cameron voters approved a 1/2-cent sales tax to fund the project as well as construction of the Cameron Aquatic Center.

“I am so pleased to be able to present this. The Park Board has been working on this for some time,” Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager said. “We were finally able to open bids on October 20th, just a few weeks ago. A total of three bids were received. All three bids were extremely close in price. For a multi-million-dollar project, I think it really speaks volumes for how well the Park Board researched and had everything.”

