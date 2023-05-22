Construction to soon begin on Griffin Road after council approves bids at Monday’s meeting

Nearly a year since dozens of citizens converged in Cameron City Hall to protest the state of Griffin Road, work will soon get underway to pave the popular gravel road.

Monday, the Cameron City Council unanimously approved a bid by Cameron-based CP Excavating, LLC to begin construction on the $739,000 project.

“We’re happy to be able to work with [CP Excavating] on this project, and be able to move it forward … They will be able to start mobilizing the latter part of June; and they will be full-scale paving in July. At least that’s the first update on their schedule of availability,” Cameron Public Works Director Eric Stevens said.

With Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store now up and running, as well as several other area economic development projects in the area underway, city officials hope to make Griffin Road and the adjoining Bob F. Griffin Road Cameron’s next business corridor. Since accepting his new public works director position in January, as a permanent replacement for former Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager, paving Griffin Road has been a top priority for Stevens.

“It’s a locally owned business. I’m thrilled,” said Councilwoman Gina Reed, while commending city officials for utilizing a Cameron business in the bidding process.

The council also:

• Approved renewing the annual Cameron Municipal Band contract

• Approve a consensus vote regarding support of a “workforce housing” project