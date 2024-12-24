CONVERSATION WITH SUE MANION...Balloons, City Hall...and dogs

CAMERON---A conversation with Cameron city icon Lana Sue Manion is an information-rich experience, given her years in local business, her passion for the community, and desire to keep Cameron on the map in a positive way.

So…three big items.

The Cameron Balloon Festival is on…

Scheduled for May 30, 31, and June 1st, Cameron Events is working with Old World Ballooning to bring up to 40 hot air balloons to the Community just in time to kick off the summer season, with predictable economic impact, good times, and one heck of an invitation to party ---with families, bros, and enthusiasts the state over.

Cameron Events Director Lana Sue Manion, owner of Manion Properties, one of the area’s largest contracting and apartment rental services, says that donations are being sought to help fund the estimated $30,000 price tag for bringing the balloonists in, housing them in the area hotels/motels, inviting vendors, food trucks, and providing opportunities for all ages during the three-day event.

“We are not a 501C-3 organization, so we need to seek personal and business sponsorships to cover all of these different things.” Manion said. “we just intend to make it happen, and restore this as something that Cameron can call “theirs” and be a reliable event to provide recreation, entertainment, and an economic shot in the arm every year.”

“We will not be charging anyone to attend this event.” Manion said. “we’ll have a tethered balloon ride, actual balloon rides, 3 “glow” events where the balloonists light their balloons….that’s really a fascinating experience.”

The “glows” will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights and are considered a real site to see.

Manion points to 15 volunteers signed up already (always looking for more) and really ramping up the planning after January 1. Bands are being scouted to provide music at the event, staff will be hired to work with kids, and bounce houses, among other things are planned for the kiddos.

Manion is working on a beer garden with McCorkles involved, and working with city PD and law enforcement to line up security coverage for the event.

“Every year, it seems like Cameron is losing more and more things that are “ours”. Manion said. “We intend to work on adding this back.”

On the City Hall situation

Manion will be the first to say that she believes she probably “talks too much” on issues confronting the city, most recently speaking out on the 3rd Street Buildings, and in calling out City leadership during last Monday’s Town Hall event.

Unfortunately for her, few people in town have either the personal confidence to speak out, the chops to know what they’re talking about, or the credibility that even if the truth hurts, the truth is still the truth.

“I know that we have to deal with what “is” with City Hall, but it’s infuriating to me that we find ourselves here right now,” Manion said.

Manion knows that over the last 15 years, inspectors, city managers, and city staff have known that they had water problems and mold problems.

“The neglect and the mismanagement of this issue is really unforgivable,” Manion said.

She pointed out that the expenditure of $405,000 for the engineer’s study more or less, in her view, commits the city to follow g through on the renovation of the existing building.

“I say go ahead and repair it.” Manion says. “the underlying structure, foundation, etc., are solid…Bite the bullet and fix it.”

On Animal Control and Shelter Director Georgia Drager

One of Manion’s unapologetic passions is animal rescue. One of the initial caretakers of the Linda Griffin Shelter, Manion says that Drager has hit the ground running as Animal Control officer, and has done an amazing job in promoting adoption and creating awareness of the needs of the Shelter’s “guests” and protectees.

“I’ve known Georgia since she was in high school, and she’s always had a great talent for this,” Manion said. “She understands social media, how to reach people, and how to create an environment for lost, stray, or abandoned animals where they can be happy and safe.”

Manion says that the environment in the Shelter has changed under Drager, saying that it is clean, animals are being well-cared for and socialized, and the effort is intense in finding homes for them.

Manion admits to struggling with saying “no” when she learns of an animal in need. She says her home is frequently a way station and often a final destination for a needy kitten or dog who needs someone to care for them.

Manion’s vocation on building, and providing affordable housing will always be her first, most important mission. She speaks to the importance of reasonable rent, clean and dependable units, and the ability for people in the community to find affordable housing.

“We’re always going to do that,” Manion says. “We know, for example, that people’s pets are important to them, so work with them on that issue…but keeping rent reasonable is important.”

Manion covers a lot of ground, speaks eloquently on city issues, and has an oversized heart for four-legged wanderers.

It’s been a life well lived.