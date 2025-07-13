Home / Home

CORRECTION: Council Vote Report Amended

Sun, 07/13/2025 - 4:19pm admin

Correction on Council Vote

In the July 10 edition of the Citizen-Observer, we reported that votes to approve the re-appointment of Cameron Park Board Members Robbie Petersen and Chris Wilkinson failed by a vote of 2 votes for, 2 votes against and one abstention, by Mayor Becky Curtis as we reported.

We’ve learned that in fact, Curtis voted against the appointments of both Petersen and Curtis and that Councilman John Feighert was the council member abstaining.  With neither applicant receiving an affirmative three votes, their reappointments were denied.

The Citizen-Observer thanks Mayor Curtis for helping us to set this record straight.

 

