Council approves new water rates; Moves ahead on City Hall Repairs

Cameron — The City of Cameron passed a kidney stone and threw a blood clot or two in the process but moved ahead to approve new, proposed water rates and approved hiring PST engineering to complete engineering and architectural bid ready design for repair of City Hall.

It resembled what happens when a husband and wife sit down to wade through bills monthly, and are stunned by the sticker shock.

The checks get written regardless.

All council members and staff were in attendance. Following quick 5-0 votes on consent agenda and approving the minutes of previous meetings, the Council waded into the breech…or crossed the Rubicon, and burned the bridges behind them.

The Council received an introduction on the water rate discussion from City Manager Steve Rasmussen, explaining that the Central Utilities Building had been stripped from the discussion of rates, simply to focus on the rate changes necessary to meet the City’s obligation to pay on the USDA loan of $44-million owed on the Great Northwest Water pipeline, coming on line within 90 days.

Utilities Director Mark Morey explained that the City was proposing a fixed cost increase, plus a cost of service charge times one-thousands of gallons used for residents, businesses, and industry in the City…and as explained, to the Rural Water District serving the greater Cameron area outside the City limits.

‘We were seeking an easier way for consumers to figure their bills and a more predictive pattern for revenues coming in.” said Morey.

What was proposed was:

A monthly cost of service charge will be billed to all customers effective 02/01/2025 based on the following:

Residential—$30

Outside City Limits—$60

Commercial—$40

Industrial—$60

User charges shall be as follows:

Residential and Commercial, all usage, @ $10.75 per 1,000 gallons

Outside City Limits, @ $21.50 per 1,000 gallons

(c) Multiple Dwelling Water @ $30 times number of units in building

(d) Clinton County PWSD #3 and WMCC rate @ $7.90 per 1,000 gallons

(e) PWSD #3 resale rate to PWSD #2 of Caldwell County @ $9.17 per 1,000 gallons…Minimum charge is $917 per month.

Members of the Council swallowed hard at the initial 60% increase in rates, the second year impact of 25%.

“Well, maybe we just need to get other cities on board the pipeline.”Councilman John Feighert expressed, with exasperation. “Earlier Councils really did bound us to this.”

“All we seem to do is add on more and more on the people of this community.” Feighert said. “We’re killing our people, who voted this thing down twice…this bankrupts us.”

Rasmussen offered that once the pipeline was online and in operation, it would be a tangible item that other cities could tap into.

Councilman John Breckenridge pressed Rasmussen and Morey to disclose how principal and interest broke down on the added amount of $17.88 per month, per resident goes to.

Morey replied that the City doesn’t yet have an amortization schedule or even know exactly what the payment will be.

The City will have a $1.8 million pro-rated obligation to pay USDA for FY 2025, and then the tab goes up to $2.8 million for 30-plus years after that.

Discussion turned to what would happen if other cities or rural water districts came on board. Economic Development Director Lance Rains said that there was no profit to be had, but rather a reduction of the 92% stake of indebtedness the City holds in the Pipeline.

Maysville is the only other City connected to the Pipeline loop.

Understanding that the City had no other choice, the question was called, and the Council voted 4-1, with Feighert voting against.

That was the kidney stone.

The other “giant” item of the evening was Resolution 2025-7 to authorize a professional service contract with PST Engineering for preparing final repair plans, bidding documents, and estimates for City Hall Repairs.

City Manager Rasmussen reported to the Council that the “process” moving forward would cost the City between $450,000 and $630,000 to complete design specs.

Council members Breckenridge, Karen Hamlet and John Feighert struggled with understanding how the previous engineering study (to diagnose problems) differed from the work that would be done here (to lay out plans and blueprints).

Feighert wondered if “we could skip this step, and move ahead?” No, replied Rasmussen, backed up by Tad Wilson, explaining that this was the necessary next step. Rasmussen said once the bid-ready designs were ready, they would be out for “Requests for Proposals” from contractor/builders to physically complete the work.

“So before we ever open the door or pound a nail, we’re already $1,000,000 into this.” Feighert said, incrdedulously, pressing Rasmussen. “Does that $2.5 million to $3.0 million cost proposal include this?”

Rasmussen replied that it did. He also explained that PST was chosen by a staff committee who interviewed four engineering firms. While others offered lowered rates, the previous work done by PST merited their selection as the engineer moving forward.

“We basically have no choice on this.” concluded Mayor Becky Curtis, calling the question. Begrudgingly, the Council voted 4-1 with Feighert opposed to move ahead with PST.

So, the City Hall resolution is moving forward.

And that represented throwing a blood clot or two…or three.

For purposes of space, the remainder of the City Council proceedings for the night will be addressed in the article, “In Other City Council Business…” to be posted later Wednesday at www.mycameronnews.com .