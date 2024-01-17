Council discusses options for how to approach building code enforcement

With growing concerns regarding Cameron’s aesthetic value, members of the Cameron City Council set aside the majority of their most recent meeting to discuss what direction they should take regarding enforcement of building code violations.

While Councilwoman Gina Reed lobbied for a city government more willing to work with code violators, Mayor Becky Curtis suggested a more streamlined approach for resolving code violations.

“We would really like to see things cleaned up in our community. I’ve been on somebody’s back quite a bit this last year about that … I really didn’t know if I had the support of the council, so I thought - OK, let’s revisit this and see what can be done. That’s why we’re here having a discussion today on what do we feel like the community needs to look like,” Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis said.

Curtis said one of her primary concerns is when the city enforces a code only in the event of a complaint. By only enforcing a municipal code violation in the event of a complaint, a neighbor being reported for an ordinance violation may feel targeted by city officials, especially if the violator’s neighbors are also violating the same city ordinance.

“We do not do [code enforcement] very well. There are two things about this. We have a limited number of people. We have two inspectors, and we’re adding more economic development issues to their plate,” Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen suggested code enforcers give accused violators a stricter timeline for getting their property back within city codes. Another concern was the weaponization of municipal code violations by allowing anonymous complaints to city code enforcers. Councilwoman Gina Reed, who helped establish a code enforcement appeals board during her first tenure as an interim councilwoman, objected and requested code enforcers work with citizens in resolving code violations or direct citizens to appeal their violations via the appeals board.

“We’ve had [the code appeals board] in existence for a year or so, and not had a single person appeal an issue,” Rasmussen said.

Tim Wymes, Cameron community development director, said code enforcers go above and beyond in working with code violators before ticketing them for a code violation.

“We find out the root of the problem. We ask them, ‘How much time do you need?’ If they tell us they need three weeks, then we give them three weeks, but we go back and they have not done a single thing. We do it again, over and over, and at some point, we have to draw the line. We shouldn’t have to beg someone to do something they should already be doing,” Wymes said.