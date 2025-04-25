Council to Dissolve One of Two Parks Funds through “Budget Adjustment”

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

The Cameron City Council quietly made a move to transfer Parks funds from one of two accounts in its credit in a Monday, April 17 Finance Committee meeting.

Fund 20, which was created to handle the proceeds of the new ½% sales tax, will, if approved by the Council, be moved to a new fund, titled “Recreation” under the heading of Fund 15.

Fund 20 was designed to receive monies for payment on the debt service for the Aquatic Center and new ballfields, which were under the control of the Park Board, an assertion challenged by City Manager Steve Rasmussen as part of the ongoing feud with the Board over the “exclusive control” language relating to City Code and State Statute 90.550, upon which the Cameron Park Board was established in 1956.

The proceeds of Fund 20 include the $125,000 budget allotment from the City Council which was to be earmarked for “recreation activities” and which was funneled to the Parks and Reservoirs Department from the Water Department. The action would return the $125,000 to the Water Department.

It was aimed at salaries for Parks staff and for the maintenance of the City’s trails linked up with reservoirs around Grindstone Lake and other portions of the reservoir system.

If adopted by the Council, that would leave Park 12, the property tax “ad valorum” fund, as the only fund directly “controlled” or accessible by the Park Board..

Fund 15 will be directed towards the day-to-day operations relative to “recreation” and will not be accessible to the Park Board.

The $1.2 million in the new Fund 15 will include $700,000 of remaining debt service and $400,000 for “operations”.

Attending the meeting via Zoom, Councilman John Feighert stated that “we’re not subsidizing the Park Board anymore”, reflecting his stated public intent to “claw back” the apportioned amount to the Park Board allotted in the 2024-2025 budget.

Park Board President Matt Arndt, who will face removal from the Board in a Thursday, May 1, hearing at 5:00 PM in the City Hall Conference Room, raised concerns about the legality of the move, a continuing aspect of his conflict with City Hall.

“The stated plan over the past 18 months was that once the major construction projects were finished, Fund 20 would be dissolved and the ½% % sales tax proceeds would be routed to Fund 12.” Arndt said.

“Creation of a ‘Recreation Fund’, in my opinion, is a direct attempt to circumvent the Park Board’s ‘exclusive control of park monies as is explicitly stated in state law,” Arndt said. “RSMo 90.550 specifies that “all moneys received for such parks shall be deposited in the treasury of said city or town to the credit of the park fund.”

“It does not state that only the original two-mill tax revenue is to be deposited into the Park Fund; it says allmoney.” Arndt continued. “The city attorney contends that the exclusive control granted to the Park Board over park funds is limited only to the proceeds of the original two-mill tax, and not either of the sales taxes.”

For his part, City Manager Steve Rasmussen doubled down on the City’s assertion that the City Council has control.

“The City Council has always been in control of Park Fund monies.” Rasmussen said, “they have ultimate control of these funds, will take advice from what is an advisory board, but will make the final decision on all expenditures.”

“The Park Board has the ability to approve purchases under $15,000 without Council approval, and City staff will generally honor that,” Rasmussen said. “The Parks Superintendent will make out the vouchers to pay those expenses.”

Above $15,000 in expenditures, Rasmussen asserts that the City Manager must approve them.

The Budget adjustment will be discussed at the next City Council Meeting on May 5.

Arndt stressed that once the City’s $125,000 was deposited in the Parks Account, it could not legally be moved.

In an unrelated but not unimportant matter, the status of Arndt as Park Board President and the resignations of Derek Lannigan and Josh Smith from the Park Board have left the Board with just six active members.

The scheduled Park Board Meeting for Thursday, April 27, was cancelled by Parks and Reservoirs Superintendent Ira Sloan at the advice of the City Attorney, citing the lack of a quorum. Board member Julie Ausmus, and Arndt both alluded to the Board’s written by-laws, which made allowance for the Board to meet if the group’s numbers dropped.

Four members planned to attend the meeting on Thursday. The City’s action reflected the third cancellation of a Park Board Meeting in four tries, the first of which was cancelled the Thursday after the denial of the Park Board’s petition for injunction against the City.