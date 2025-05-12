Council Meeting May 5 handles the routine, and the dramatic

City Council Meeting Features routine and fireworks

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

The May 5 City Council meeting was like a sandwich…pita bread on the outside, thin as a whisper and ten pounds of brisket, gravy and peppers in the middle.

With council members, excepting member John Feighert handling senior night duties with Cameron baseball, a lot of the night was to be dedicated to the ceremonial goodbye to departing City Manager Steve Rasmussen, who rides into retirement following seven years as the de facto CEO of the City.

He was feted by Economic Development Director Lance Rains, who thanked Rasmussen for his humor, stories, and leadership in his time in the job. At the end of the night, the Council would say their goodbyes as well.

For his part, Rasmussen quoted Confederate General Robert E. Lee in his farewell to his troops, saying, “...With an unceasing admiration of your constancy and devotion to your country, and a grateful remembrance of your kind and generous consideration for myself, I bid you an affectionate farewell”, acknowledging City Staff and the Council with whom he had worked for a long time.

It was a nice tone upon which to leave.

The Council conducted significant business, approving liquor licenses of differing types for both Casey’s stores, Wal-Mart, 3rd Street Fusion, Dollar General and the Shell Food Mart.

With no appointments, a routine City Manager’s report followed and passage of three bills:

Bill 2025-11—authorized a change of the zoning district classification for property owned by the City of Cameron, from as “CMP” commercial manufacturing planned district to a “PBI”, or Planned Business Park District.

Bill 2025-12 —Requires the use of “flowable, self-leveling material” such as flowable fluid concretes or mortars to fill in street cuts. While it’s acknowledged the process will cost more, it will have greater staying power when deployed and require less patching and weather related street decay.

Bill 2025-13—Bill vacated the alley between Groat Street and Hunt Styreet in Fairview addition and an east/west alley to the south, all in Cameron proper.

It’s what happened next that jerked heads around.

Shannon Christensen appeared before the Council once again on behalf of the “Creative Crossroads of the Nation Rebranding” effort.

Discussing “:proof of concept” of what she saw from the hosting of a fourteen person art retreat some weeks back as how her idea could generate visitors, money-paying customers, over- night hotel guests, Christensen ran head long into Council Member Mark Carr, a vocal and critical opponent of the ideas of rebranding the entire city.

In a past meeting, at the conclusion of the meeting, Christensen angrily confronted Carr at the Council table, and either inadvertently or intentionally pushed the table into Carr’s chest.

Christensen angrily challenged him with, “Are you with me or against me?”

Carr challenged her on the violation of personal space and she said to him that “I’m only 5 foot one inch tall and can’t reach very far.”

That was reassuring. Fellow councilman John Breckenridge tried to play peacemaker and a citizen observing the proceedings tried to put themselves in a position to separate Christensen and Carr.

That set the table for what happened next in this meeting. Carr made five points to Christensen, challenging her assertions of “proof of concept” and “no money to be spent by the city”.

Carr said that,”If we do what you’re proposing, we lose our authenticity as a city, we lose our history, we lose our culture and we lose our identity.”

Carr said that he would be supportive of an “arts district” comprising a few city blocks, but indicated he’d visited with business people and owners in the area who said they didn’t want to be a part of an arts district.

“You have to have some kind of canvass of the people to find out what they think about this, how they feel, and how it affects them”.

Christensen, according to Carr, “keeps bringing up Hamilton” and their process of developing their renowned quilting community.

“Our identity and brand is transportation and manufacturing.” Carr said. “It’s more representative of who our people are, why they settled here to begin with and the lifestyle that represents.”

Carr made the point that “a poor concept can fail to attract the people you’re targeting” and he pointed to her program, presented in the fall before Carr was on the Council, and said,” Money must be spent in order to get what you want.” Carr said. “ If the new plan creates confusion from the old brand, that’s not helpful.”

“People who come to Cameron don’t come here for as creative experience.” Carr said.

Christensen snapped back, saying, “There's not just one way to do this.”

Carr said, “Before you can create something, you actually need to do something, “ pointing to the sixteen hours days that went into building a 40-year, 7,000 patient dental practice. That hard work, over years, afforded him the ability to build a new building, to get into real estate buying and selling, and he knows that the “visionary’s path” is fraught with peril without a good plan, without the muscle memory of working and toiling and building something.

The conversation at that point turned very personal from Christensen’s standpoint, as she handed out one of her handouts, a staple of her public participation appearances at the podium.

They appeared to contain negative information about what Carr had said about the project, and her, and included a handout on council member’s code of conduct, a presentation which might have made sense to her and even the Council but left onlookers in confusion.

Breckenridge finally intervened to urge calm and Mayor Becky Curtis tried to turn the discussion back to the matter at hand.

After having approved a new tag-line for the City back in the winter, taken from Christensen’s presentation, the Council, led by Breckenridge, began to experience some buyer’s remorse.

The Council seemed to support discussion on a creative arts district but discussed the intent to rescind it’s previous approval of the city wide arts District.

City Attorney Padraic Corcoran helped navigate the council, led by Gina Reeds-Hibler who called to get the item back on the agenda for discussion at the next meeting. Corcoran said the resolution they’d consider would be prepared in documents by City Staff for the creation of such a district, and in doing that, rescind anything not in keeping with that resolution.

In New Business, a Public Hearing on the Cameron Crossing Community Improvement District was “continued” to May 19, to coincide with another hearing on a separate project, with the principals of that discussion involved in both hearings.

In new business, the Council:

Approved Bill 2025-14 to authorize funding for the Cameron Municipal Band, a 66-year tradition in the city. With no fanfare, the Council approved the bill.

Approved Bill 2025-15 agreeing to and consummating the Memorandum of Understanding between City, School and Sheriff’s departments by a 4-0 vote.

Approved Bill 2025-16 to certify the new Allee Vet Clinic construction within the CM-P district located on Platte-Clay Way east of Wal-Mart.

Approved Resolution 2025-22 4-0 approving “:budget adjustment one” to move the proceeds of Park Fund 20, the sales tax and park proceeds account into a new account, Fund 15, “Recreation” to handle personnel, day to day operations and maintenance of Park Assets.

Approved Resolution 2025-23 updating the comprehensive fee schedule for regulating and assessing fees and service charges.

In parting comments from staff, Parks Superintendent Ira Sloan reported 40-45 guards were completing the application and training process. He reported to the Council that the Pool was filled up May 5 and planned to to open, on time, Memorial Day Weekend.

Lance Rains reported to the Council that he’d been in discussions with housing developers, and was working on inquiries from potential businesses interested in property in the various “for sale” commercial properties.

The Council adjourned at 7:22 PM to go into executive session.