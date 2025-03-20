Council Meets March 17---Carr's Public Comments Push Back on City "Re-branding" Effort

Council Meets March 17; Community re-branding gets some pushback

The Cameron City Council met in regular session on St. Patrick’s Day, with all members present and including City Manager Steve Rasmussen and City Staff.

The meeting kicked off following an hour-long work session with the City Hall Advisory Council and representatives from PST Engineering, in working out a schedule for the release of bid-ready documents, collection of bids, awarding of bids and starting work on the demolition/remediation phase of the City Hall reboot.

The “Phase I” process, demolition and remediation begins with a goal, as articulated by Rasmussen, for bids to go out following the next City Council/Advisory Council work session March 31, with a date set for that process of April 18, with bid package to be approved by the City Council in an April 28 meeting.

Discussion with the Council included making sure all three groups---PST, the Council and the Advisory Committee were on the same page in what was to be done in the first phase…In a nutshell, everything down “to the bones” will be removed, cleaned, any sources of mold encapsulated, to then prep work for Phase II, which is the full kick-off of restoration.

PST’s Frank Comer cleared up one bit of confusion for City Councilman John Feighert when he explained that not just mold, but vermin, feces, and other unwelcome guests needed to be routed from the structure before the rebuild could begin.

Some discussion was at least initiated on the style of roof to be implemented in the reboot. Advisory Committee member Cory Phillips seemed to echo the sentiment of the rest of the group that a “standing seam” hipped roof was the best option. An option under discussion is to build the new roof structure over the existing one.

The work session on March 31 is expected to further discuss the front brick of the building and its future. Councilwoman Karen Hamlet inquired if new carpeting and floor coverings would need to be included in the renovation.

The answer from PST seemed to be “yes” to that, given the amount of water that was able to seep down into carpet, underlying foam, and underlayment, requiring a remedy.

The Council meeting then kicked off at 6 PM, with approval of the consent agenda and minutes on dual 5-0 votes, leading to the first audience participation segment.

Council candidate Mark Carr addressed the group regarding Shannon Christensen’s proposal to rebrand Cameron as the “Creative Crossroads of the Nation”. Carr pointed out that to move forward as the Council did, by vote, in the previous Council meeting could cost the City between $50,000 to $100,000, and he urged the Council to step back from that.

“We are a transportation hub, and bring a lot to prospective economic development with that factor,” Carr said. “I don’t think we should set that aside.”

“It’s important to allow the arts community to move forward on this, but it shouldn’t spend public money for something that is a private thing,” Carr said.

Councilman John Breckenridge said that “we need to put the breaks on this a little” and reconsider it, expressing support for an “Arts District”, like the Kelly Poling Arts District in Chillicothe, but saying that making the entire community an arts district went too far.

“If it’s going to cost us money, we need to reconsider this.” Breckenridge asserted. In the second public participation, Christensen spoke to Dr. Carr’s concern and agreed that it shouldn’t cost money to the public.

In the City Manager’s report, Rasmussen circled back on sharing the schedule for Phase I on City Hall restoration that had just been discussed in the prior meeting.

He indicated that Economic Development Director Lance Rains was working on low-interest loans that could be applied to the City Hall expenses, noting that the City was seeking every possible option to pay for the work.

He noted that in a recent Region D meeting $200,000 in available grants was accessible to the city for hiring recycling staff or purchasing recycling tubs or equipment to aid in that process. Rasmussen shared how several cities had applied for and received grants for various public improvement projects.

Trevor Tutt of MOKAN gave a brief presentation in which he offered the City the opportunity to participate in MOKAN’s Safety Action Plan program, indicating that four counties had signed on, with MOKAN awaiting the sign-on of Clinton County to the mix.

In other New Business, the City Council voted 5-0 on Bill 2025-9 authorizing the City to write off uncollectible utility bills for the City, most of which were two years or older.

Feighert asked if the City could sell the debt to a collection agency in an attempt to try to recoup at least something on the owed amounts. HR Manager McVicker explained that by the time an agency actually recouped something, they would probably keep most of it anyway.

In the final bit of New Business, the City passed Resolution 2025-16 designating which City Officials would have access to city bank accounts at BTC, Farmer’s State Bank, Bank Midwest, and Bank Northwest.

Noting that he himself would be leaving soon, and Zac Johnson was still a signatory, the Council voted 5-0 to update who would have that authority moving forward, with Rains being named as one person who would step forward on that.

In Staff comments, Fire Chief Mike O’Donnell expressed relief to the Council for how lucky the City had been in last weekend’s major severe weather event. While some minor damage was noted, it did not achieve the level necessary to file for FEMA assistance.

Council comments in closing led John Breckenridge to restate his concern about the rebranding proposal, calling for more discussion on the agreed-upon action from the last meeting. Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler expressed her support for the Arts District’s growth and for Christensen’s proposal.

John Feighert spoke to several things and ended with the significant matter of the conclusion of the Park Board saga in court last week. Noting that “we tried” in working with the Park Board to resolve the issues before they went to court, he did say that “some bad stuff will be coming down on this” going forward.

Mayor Becky Curtis once again shouted out the City Hall Advisory Committee’s work for being such an assist to the ongoing stewardship of the restoration.

The Council adjourned into Executive Session at 7:01 PM.