COUNCIL MOVES AHEAD ON BIG ISSUES

Before a good-sized crowd at the Public Safety Building, the Cameron City Council had a spirited, meaningful, yet polite session, which received the game plan on 3rd Street Buildings, rescinded approval of the rebranding of Cameron, and finalized two formal, but important steps to get the ball rolling on the Cameron Crossing CID project.

Following the pledge, approval of consent agenda items, and minutes of past meetings, Dr. Keith Shalom addressed the Council on the rebranding effort.

A former professor at San Francisco State University, Shalom and his family moved to Cameron some months ago, and have loved their new life and the lifestyle of the City.

Shalom cautioned the City about changing the City’s tagline, warning of the “unintended consequences” that can happen when such an effort is undertaken.

“Be careful, and consider carefully what you’re doing.” Shalom said politely. He was welcomed to the Community by Mayor Curtis and the Council.

Appointments and candidates to fill Park Board seats were discussed “for review” only. The Council learned that current members Julie Ausmus, Chris Wilkinson, and Robbie Petersen have re-applied, and former President Matt Arndt has also re-applied for a seat on the Board.

In their most recent meeting, the Park Board recommended the approval of the four appointees, but could not formally do so as they did not have a quorum for the meeting.

In Unfinished Business, the Council approved Bill 2025-19, which formally approved the petition for the establishment of the Cameron Crossing Community Improvement District and directed City Officials to take “certain additional actions” consistent with that action.

Economic Development Director Lance Rains indicated that MOTA Group LLC’s plan for an industrial development project would result in the issuance of bonds in the amount of $20,500,000.

In essence, the City would own the Cameron Crossing project ground, and lease the site to MOTA, who plans to build a truck/travel center on the site, a hotel, and, according to MOTA officials, up to three restaurants on the site. City Attorney Padraic Corcoran, responsible for a good deal of the contract and legal document work that has gone into the project, answered a concern from Clinton County Presiding Commissioner Patrick Clark, w2ho told the Council the required correspondende to the nine taxing entities who would be affected by the tax abatements offered to MOTA, had not received the information sent to these entities, who could then come to the Council and make comments, as the abatements affect them as well.

“You gave away too much”, Clark said, suggesting that the terms of the agreement with MOTA were extremely favorable to them, and not so much to local concerns.

Councilman John Breckenridge pressed Corcoran and Rains for assurances that the agreement worked out was as beneficial to the City as possible. Both assured Breckenridge that was the case, noting that the property purchased by MOTA will require a lot of prep, leveling, in-filling of dirt, etc., to prep the property for construction.

They said that the city concessions on sales and property taxes will more than make up the difference over the long haul of the business development.

The Council then turned to discussion of the 3rd Street Buildings, for which Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler, the erstwhile owner stepped out of the room as the Council discussed what happens next.

Reed-Hibler’s deadline for either renovating or removing the buildings expires Friday, June 6, and it was learned that the process is not just as simple as seizing the buildings and bulldozing them down.

Councilman Dr. Mark Carr pressed fellow council members, Corcoran, and Rains for some assurance that the building issue would/could be resolved by the end of the summer.

The next step after June 6 is for the City to request a hearing before a judge serving the role of a “dangerous Buildings Commissioner”, presenting the City’s case and pushing for a demolition order.

That hearing must occur within a 45-day time frame after June 6.

The Council showed remarkable consideration for Reed-Hibler’s position as a property owner, stating strongly that taking away someone’s property is not just a casual thing, and requires all due process steps be followed.

A problem with the status of the building, according to Rains, who says everything Reed-Hibler has presented is verbal, with nothing in writing. The Council learned that she has a contract with contractor Derek Phee, who has given her a bid for roughly $167,000 for demolition and haul-off.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources would have to weigh in on the proposed demolition plan before final action could be taken.

Carr was pointed in his criticism of the City’s process over the five and a half years that the buildings have been vacated, and complained about the lack of action. He pointed to obvious public safety concerns and the real-impact concern of how the structures lessen the value of every other property in town.

At the end of the discussion, Carr seemed satisfied that once the legal steps had been exhausted, demolition could occur within up to 30 days, and could possibly happen before the end of the summer.

In discussion on rebranding Cameron as the “Creative Crossroads of the Nation”, the Council voted 4-1 to rescind its original approval to rebrand the entire city of Cameron.

The Council also amended its previous language to direct City Staff to begin assembling paperwork for the formation of a Cameron “Creative Arts District” as opposed to the greater, overall City branding, with Breckenridge making the strong point that City staff had more pressing issues to deal with, and needed not to be distracted by that time-consuming work.

All the previous discussion points from Carr, and Rebranding proponent Shannon Christensen made their way into the discussion, but while the issue was contested, Mayor Curtis read a statement of support for Christensen personally, lauding her effort in stepping up and trying to do something positive for the Community.

Hot Air Affair organizer Sue Manion also began her comments on the weekend event with a nod to Christensen telling her not to give up, to keep working on her ideas, and stay positive.

In Public Participation, Christensen was quite gracious and reserved.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed in the Council’s action.” Christensen said, thanking Curtis for her words of support, pointing to Manion as “an example of what a town could do when it put it’s mind to it.”

She reasserted her stated position that she had presented her proposal as an “economic driver” and suggested that she would continue her work and return to the Council at a later time.

For now, the Council has put discussion of the topic on the back burner and can potentially revisit it later.

Reluctantly, Sue Manion was coaxed to the podium during public participation to discuss and give an impromptu report on the Hot Air Affair.

Quoted elsewhere on the topic, Manion repeated her praise for the small but dedicated group of volunteers who helped pull off the event.

“This was the greatest community event I have ever seen.” Councilman Carr said, to which heads bobbed all over the room.

In final staff comments, significant praise was directed at Parks Superintendent Ira Sloan, who pulled off the staffing and opening of the Cameron Aquatic Center, despite imposing odds in the fall and winter.

Councilman Feighert pointed to Sloan’s hard work and demonstrated “leadership” in doing what needed to be done to achieve the objective.

Cameron PD Interim Chief Ryan O’Boyle lauded his force for their work over the three-day weekend, with a number of bad accidents in the road construction area of I-35, a balloon. Mishap, and keeping traffic moving amidst all that was going on. Fire Chief Mike O’Donnell echoed this sentiment about CFD and EMS service workers doing yeoman’s work through the high-stakes weekend.

Other staff indicated street repairs and work were moving according to schedule, Rains said the work on planning and zoning and paperwork issues continued furiously last week, and said demo on 112 East Third will be presented for bids after the next council meeting.

The Council adjourned to go into Executive Session just before 8:00 PM.