Council Packet for June 2 has some interesting reading...

We are providing the June 2 City Council agenda as provided to us by Shellie Blades, Cameron City Clerk, a human dynamo and force of nature.

The Packet includes an expanisive bit of City work on the establishment of "Cameron Crossing CID" as a new political subdivision of the City, under the auspices of MOTA/TA, who it appears will be building a TransAmerica Travel Center just off I-35 at the Loves/Hospital exit.

It's a lot of legal documentation, contracts, and projections that point to what looks like a $3.5 million investment by MOTA/TA in Cameron and should include the travel center, a restaurant and another hotel. This will be a jobs magnet for the City and just adds to the roll that Economic Development Director Lance Rains is on in "remaking" the financial face of the City.

Two other items include the "Discussion Items" previously discussed regarding the 3rd Street Buildings, and an expansive packet by Rebrand Cameron advocate Shannon Christensen. The 3rd Street packet includes the City letter to Council person Gina Reed-Hibler, her written plan, both published yesterday on the Citizen-Observer web page.

Christensen's portion of the discussion is included in document form below, as well as on pages 63-69 of the attached Council packet.

In it, Christensen "resets" the discussion with a bit more history and rationale for why the Community should rebrand itself as "The Creative Crossroads of the Nation". As always, Christensen is a lyrical writer who can package a piece with flash, flair and flourish.

She is critical of the Citizen-Observer in saying that we wrote three articles attacking her without giving her the opportunity to be questioned and quoted directly. Two or three things should be noted for clarity:

1) I offered Christensen the opportunity to contact me at my personal phone and discuss her proposal. She indicated that she preferred to conduct a public discussion on Facebook, questioning me on our editorial policy and other concerns sher had about our reporting. She agreed to answer directly posed questions after I agreed to answer her questions, all completed in the public square.

2) Christensen has been open in public written pieces which we have, for the most part, copied word for word on webpage and Facebook platforms. She has received more grace and access to make her case than any subject I have covered as a reporter or editor. In her final correspondence with us, in which she declined to provide an offered 750-word essay, she criticized our decision to offer our informal poll of residents on whether or not they wished to rebrand the community or leave the current "Crossroads of the Nation" tagline untouched.

Simply stated, we put out that informal poll simply to assess public sentiment, not to undercut her making her case in her final argument.

In the document that follows, beginning with the official Council "discussion" format, the potential rewritten Resolution 2025-20, which rescinds the original 5-0 Council approval, she provided a five page written document that laid out her case, criticized us, attempted to dismiss the concerns of Councilman Mark Carr and made a pitch that called on discussions to continue on the issue.

Missing in her document are concerns we have recently raised, but one revealing disclosure we didn't know was that Christensen is a member of the Old School Board. That added a layer to our level of concern. Our questions, which she has not answered are these:

1) Christensen asserts that no City money will be sought or spent in this effort. We believe her intention is to fund this through private donations and monetary grants she is working on, and which were paused when pushback began on her proposal. Questions we asked on this are these, and are questions the Council should ask Tuesday night.

?1 ---What grants have you applied for and for how much?

?2 ---Understanding that grant applications require budgets, outlining targets for the funding, how will the money be spent?

?3--- Who will administer the grants? Christensen, or the Old School? Will salaries, stipends or administrative fees be paid to you or anyone else?

?4--- What is in this for you and what do you get out of it? Do you stand to benefit financially from the receipt of these grants?

?5 --- Are you bringing this proposal as an individual, representing your business, representing the Old School, or at the direction of the Old School?

?6 --- Is there a funding benefit for the Old School?

2) In your request for the "rebrand" of Cameron is the reason for this as you have stated, that the grants you seek are dependent upon some community show of support, like Board Minutes, a Mayor's Proclamation, or an enacted Council Resolution?

3) Isn't it true that your lack of interest in canvassing residents and business owners within your proposed "Cameron Creative District" is because you don't need people's "grassroots" support, but simply the City's "blessing" of your efforts?

4) If you move forward with this action against the will of the people, and get the funding you seek anyway with your paper "approval" from the City, can we conclude that the entire process had a personal and ulterior motive, regardless of community perception?

Christensen's new document offers some slick "turns of a phrase", offers abstract if-then potential benefits, but nothing concrete. It's critical of the City, and its citizens practical, concrete need to complete the needed "basics" in town before laying philosophical and "self-talk" happy talk with no real substance.

It's a well-written essay with a beginning, middle and an end, but it takes 1,500 words to say very, very little that will actually make people's lives better in Cameron.

Finally, in answering these questions, which you have not to this point, why were these "factors" never presented to the Council before now?

DISCUSSION & resolution 2025-30

Agenda Item

TO: Mayor and City Council

FROM: Shellie J. Blades, City Clerk

Padraic W. Corcoran, City Counselor

DATE: June 2, 2025

RE: Rebranding / Arts District / Tag Line Resolution

Background:

At the last Council meeting, an agenda item was requested to discuss the topics of ‘rebranding’

and a potential Arts District. In addition, a discussion to consider rescinding Resolution 2025-13

which authorized a new Tag Line for the City was also requested.

Attorney Corcoran drafted the Resolution attached to rescind Resolution 2025-13 which changed

the City’s tagline to “Creative Crossroads of the Nation.” The Resolution also directs staff to

investigate formation of an ‘Arts District’ to bring back to Council at the August 4, 2025 Council

meeting. Additionally, Shannon Christensen has provided a document (attached) which details

the history of the rebranding efforts and explains the reasoning behind those efforts and the

potential outcomes expected.

Recommendation:

Staff recommends a review of the items attached and a discussion of how to proceed on this

topic. A Resolution to rescind Resolution 2025-13 has been prepared if Council wishes to do so.

Resolution 2025-30

A RESOLUTION RESCINDING RESOLUTION 2025-13 THAT

APPROVED AN UPDATE TO THE ‘TAG LINE’ FOR THE CITY OF

CAMERON, MISSOURI AND DIRECTING CITY STAFF TO TAKE

CERTAIN ACTIONS

WHEREAS, the City Council, Staff and citizens have discussed the re-branding of the

City and updating the current tag line, ‘Crossroads of the Nation;’ and

WHEREAS, the City Council adopted Resolution 2025-13 that updated the “tag line” for

the City of Cameron to “Creative Crossroads of the Nation”; and

WHEREAS, the City Council desires to rescind Resolution 2025-13.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Cameron,

Missouri, as follows:

THAT, Resolution 2025-13 is hereby repealed and rescinded and of no legal effect.

FURTHER, THAT, the Interim City Manager, City Clerk, Community/Economic

Development Director, and other appropriate staff of the City are directed to study the creation of

a creative arts district and present the same to the City Council at the first City Council meeting in

August 2025.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 2nd day of June 2025.

Mayor Becky Curtis

ATTEST:

City Clerk Shellie J. Blades

May 29, 2025

Council Members,

In 2008, after hearing members of the Tourism Committee express a desire to avoid big box growth

and preserve Cameron’s small-town charm, I began to ask how we could meet both goals and still

bring money into town. My answer was this: bring people here for events. They spend money, enjoy

themselves, and then head home. We grow economically without turning Cameron into another

cookie-cutter, unconsidered town. Instead, we shape it into what we want it to become.

That idea didn’t take root at the time—and honestly, I wasn’t in a position to help carry it forward.

I’ve always believed in investing your energy into ideas you’re equipped to support. But over the past

17 years, both my circumstances and skill set have changed.

Of course, just because I think something is a good idea doesn’t mean others will.

So, over a year ago, I began a journey of learning and listening to see if my idea had any merit. I

started by reading Vision Cameron 2030, followed by Clinton County in Pictures (1933)—a hundred-

year history that included Cameron—and the City’s official history. Even in 2008, the City was already

asking big questions: how do we “help decide who we are,” “help define the future,” and is there

“merit to the larger idea of establishing a brand for Cameron?” These weren’t my questions—they

came from the City itself. But I used them as a guide.

Help decide who we are. What emerged from these histories was a clear pattern: Cameron’s story is

one of survival—marked by tenacity, opportunism, and constant adaptation in the face of change. At

the root of each reinvention was creativity and innovation. Not always in the form of art, but in

resourcefulness, in problem-solving, in imagining new ways forward when the old ones no longer

worked.

Cameron has always been creative when it counts—not by trend, but by tradition. It's time to

recognize that creativity has long been our quiet strength. We've solved problems, built industries, and

navigated change with imagination at our core. This isn’t a new direction—it’s a long-overdue

recognition of who we are. It shouldn’t stay quiet any longer. It’s time to name what’s always been true:

Cameron is the Creative Crossroads of the Nation.

Cameron may not immediately be seen as a “creative town” in the traditional sense. If creativity is

narrowly defined as painting, music, or design, though Cameron has those, they might be overlooked.

But creativity is more accurately defined as the ability to make something new and useful, to respond

inventively to challenges, and to dare to do things differently. That’s why I chose the broader term

“creativity” rather than the narrower subset of “the arts.”

By that definition, Cameron absolutely qualifies as creative. It has always been creative—through its

economic adaptability, inventive problem-solving, homegrown innovation, and willingness to embrace

unconventional solutions.

Here are a few ways Cameron shows its creative spirit: From its founding through the railroad

boom, economic depressions, and the rise and fall of local manufacturing—aprons, bras, gloves,

brooms, cheese, and steel—Cameron has consistently endured and adapted. Even in the face of

prison closures and economic uncertainty, the town has continually found ways to reinvent itself.

Over the decades, Cameron has shifted its focus—from agriculture, railroads, and distribution to

textile manufacturing, prison-based employment, and repurposed old schools. Each pivot reflects

flexibility, problem-solving, and working with what they had rather than stagnation. That’s grassroots

creativity—not displayed in a gallery, but lived out on the ground.

Now Cameron explores branding itself as “The Creative Crossroads of the Nation.” A creativity that

includes everyone, from factory workers to founders. This is a bold vision—evidence of creativity not

just at the individual level, but at the civic level as well.

From that information, I wrote up A Brand and Vision for the City of Cameron and presented

information to the Council.

Help define the future. Based on that research, I developed A Brand and Vision for the City of

Cameron. I then shared the vision with the Old School, Main Street, Chamber of Commerce, Optimist

Club, Library Board, and numerous individuals. I presented it to the City as well. In those

conversations, I heard they were looking for a brand—something that could bring travelers off the

freeways and into town. I was also told that, as an individual, I would need the backing of an

organization to be taken more seriously.

So I returned to the Old School, presented the idea again, and was voted onto the board. I revisited

several organizations and, from that groundwork, emerged early momentum: commitments for three to

four murals, a solopreneur business class series, a writers' conference, upcoming retreats, grant

follow-ups, and additional proposals in progress.

I also began regularly attending City Council meetings. After months of observation, it became

clear that the City didn’t currently have the time or resources to lead a branding effort. At that point, I

could have continued working independently—but I believed the Council should be aware of the

growing support and planned activities. I felt the time was right to invite the City into the process. I

asked for 4 things: 1) adopt the creative vision for Cameron, 2) update Cameron’s tagline, 3) establish

a Creative District, and 4) commit to hosting an annual city social, all without asking for the City’s

financial support. It made the tasks harder, but it made sense for Cameron’s long-term benefit.

Being unfamiliar with the City process, I originally believed a petition and ordinance were required. But

Ms. Blades suggested a resolution—a formal expression of opinion, intent, or support by the City

Council. Not legally binding, but a symbolic and influential commitment. It authorizes exploration while

pointing a direction—all with the intent that it’s a starting point, a willingness to move forward. I

thought that was a perfect solution. To my delight, it was voted 5-0, unanimously mid-February. That

vote provided the credibility and city backing I needed to engage other organizations, build

partnerships, and invite more residents into the work—the next steps of working the plan.

But within just a few weeks, there was pushback. A demand to rescind the resolution—arguing that

Creative Crossroads shouldn’t be tried. That it couldn’t work. It had no value because it wouldn’t

create jobs, generate income, or draw people to town. That’s simply false.

The Creative Crossroads brand doesn’t dismiss jobs, income, or growth—it drives them. It gives

people a reason to stop, eat, stay, and see Cameron through a new lens. It puts us on the map for

creative events, small business opportunities, tourism, and long-term investment. A strong brand

positions Cameron as a first-choice destination—not just a pass-through.

Is there another well-rounded, actionable plan being proposed for Cameron’s future? If so, let’s hear it.

Questions, concerns, and revisions are part of any new idea’s process. That’s healthy. But dismissing

ideas outright before they’re understood or tested, setting aside a proposal without exploring its

potential, or rejecting an idea without offering a meaningful alternative isn’t leadership—it’s stagnation

and resistance to growth. We can’t afford to move backward or stand still. Cameron’s best days can

be ahead.

Shaping a negative narrative. Sadly, part of Cameron’s current brand—how we’re known to

outsiders—is that we tend to turn against our own people and ideas. That’s what’s been happening in

the community dialogue.

Priming the public with three negative newspaper articles—focused on rebranding and me—while

endorsing alternative “plans” that are really just objections, all before launching a “choose #1 or #2”

poll, isn’t about gathering public insight. It’s about shaping a narrative in a predetermined direction.

It seems disingenuous to ask me to write a compelling piece to share my ideas, but then release a poll

before I’ve been given the chance to present them fully. Why rush a decision before allowing people

the opportunity to understand what’s actually being proposed?

We Shouldn't Do Anything Until...

If I listened to the naysayers, we wouldn’t even consider rebranding until every pothole is filled, City

Hall is rebuilt, and every condemned building is torn down. That kind of thinking says nothing should

be done—until everything is fixed. But if we’d followed that logic, even the Hot Air Affair never

would’ve happened. And what a loss that would’ve been.

Fixing potholes and flying hot air balloons aren’t competing goals—they’re both part of rebuilding a

town people want to call home—they’re part of the solution. They build pride, bring people together,

generate revenue, and remind residents and visitors that Cameron still has energy, creativity, and

experiences worth investing in.

The signs of progress are already here—from community events to the efforts of local businesses,

creatives, volunteers, and civic groups stepping up. That momentum matters. A coordinated, citywide

effort can connect those pieces, amplify them, and move us forward.

Of course, infrastructure and neglected properties deserve attention—they’re real issues, and the

Council is working on them. Your plates are full. That’s exactly why I’ve volunteered my time, money,

and skills and asked others to do the same in order to help move the branding effort forward.

We don’t need to wait for everything to be perfect. And we definitely don’t need to look backward. We

need to keep moving—and build the kind of future people want to be part of.

Is There Merit to the Larger Idea of Establishing a Brand for Cameron?

Absolutely. And more now than ever.

We are entering the Age of Artificial Intelligence, where Super AI (superintelligent systems) are just

years away. Today, images can be faked, voices cloned, and entire personalities fabricated. In a world

of deepfakes, avatars, and algorithmically generated content, every photo, every video, every quote

has to be questioned. Our whole economy will shift in ways we don’t quite understand yet. In this

environment, real human experiences rise in value. Authenticity becomes the currency of the future.

Trust is no longer a given. And creativity—once seen as a bonus—becomes essential.

That’s where branding Cameron comes in.

A strong brand isn’t just a logo or a tagline. It’s a promise. A sense of place. A signal that says, “This is

real. This is us.” When done right, a city brand anchors people in something trustworthy and tangible,

rooted in shared values, lived experiences, and community identity. It becomes a filter for decisions

and a rallying point for growth.

As the world becomes more artificial, towns like Cameron can offer what the virtual world cannot: eye

contact, laughter, awe, and connection. A walk down Main Street. A face-to-face conversation. An art

class that gets your hands dirty. A Saturday event where no one’s hiding behind a username. These

moments are becoming rare—and that rarity gives them power.

We’re not just talking about nostalgia. We’re talking about economic relevance. Major business studies

—from IBM, LinkedIn, the World Economic Forum, and Adobe—rank creativity as one of the most in-

demand skills for the future. In a landscape where machines are automating everything from

spreadsheets to storytelling, it’s human creativity, empathy, collaboration, and innovation that will set

communities apart. Companies want creative thinkers. People want meaningful places. Travelers want

authentic experiences.

So, when we talk about branding Cameron as The Creative Crossroads of the Nation, we’re not just

decorating the city with pretty words. We’re claiming a strategic identity rooted in economic trends,

cultural values, and civic resilience. We're helping define the future. Not just of branding, but of

belonging. Of trust. Of what it means to be real, together, in a time when that's no longer guaranteed.

And yes, there is merit—profound merit—in claiming that space now, while others are still trying to

figure out who they are.

The Council has brought in experts of all kinds to guide decision-making. But when it comes to

creativity and branding—two key elements in this conversation—how deep is our understanding? Do

we fully grasp what creativity means today, beyond painting or music? Have we taken time to explore

what a brand is, what it does, and how it can influence a community’s future?

Everyone has an opinion, but not all opinions are informed. A few days of internet research doesn’t

make anyone an expert. These concepts are more layered than they appear, and a clear

understanding of both is essential for thoughtful, future-focused decisions.

At one point, a committee was suggested to support this effort, but it was never formed. It may be

time to revisit that idea—to gather a group with diverse backgrounds and insight who can help guide

the process with intentionality and collaboration. Allowing this vision to be explored doesn’t lock the

City into a permanent decision. The Creative Crossroads of the Nation could gain no traction at all, or

if it does, the rewards could be open a new chapter for Cameron. We’re simply asking for the chance

to try and think this process deserves more than a three and a half month window to prove its worth.

The City Council could make a simple, good-faith statement to the community: that it is allowing the

exploration of this vision. If it gains no traction, the City is not bound to continue—but if it shows

potential, it opens doors for economic growth. Ask citizens to find out for themselves by attending the

monthly meetings (first Tuesday, noon, at the Old School) where we coordinate, collaborate, and

create—not to compete, but to build the Creative Crossroads of the Nation together.

The Creative Crossroads of the Nation speaks to both our past and our future.

We’ve looked to our history to help frame our future. We can no longer afford to be passive about our

progress. Our message to our neighbors must be a clear call to come and belong to a place that

makes space for real people, real ideas, and real progress. This brand is the natural next step for a

town that’s always made something from nothing, and done it creatively. At the edge of change,

Cameron has always found a way forward.

Respectfully,

Shannon Christensen