Council Packet for Monday, July 21 Meeting

The July 21 City Council packet is enclosed. As part of the packet, previous meeting minutes were included, and in this set of minutes we learned something new.

In the July 14 meeting, votes were held regarding the reappointment of Park Board members Julie Ausmus, Chris Wilkinson and Robbie Petersen.

Ausmus' re-appointment failed on a 3-1 negative vote(with Feighert abstaining), and the re-applications of Wilkinson and Petersen went to a 2 for(Carr and Reed-Hibler), two against (Breckenridge and Curtis) and one abstention (Feighert).

The belief was that with a 2-2-1 vote that the re-appointments failed for lack of a third affirmative vote. But City Clerk Shellie Blades write-up of this vote was as follows:

APPOINTMENTS

Cameron Park Board: Mayor Curtis called for a vote for the reappointment of Park Board

Members whose terms are expiring:

 Julie Ausmus Reappointment: Yes: 1 No: 3 (Abstained: John Feighert)

 Robbie Peterson Reappointment: Yes: 2 No: 2 (Abstained: John Feighert)

 Chris Wilkinson Reappointment: Yes: 2 No: 2 (Abstained: John Feighert)

City of Cameron Minutes July 7, 2025

Councilmember Feighert stated he wanted to see more applications for this Board and

expressed his displeasure with the sitting Board Members due to their decision to take legal action

against the City. These Park Board Members were not reappointed; however, they remain as active

Park Board members until such time as their seats are filled by applicants appointed by the Council.

The City Manager will report the following:

112 E. 3rd Street: City Council will be signing a contract with Madget Demolition, Inc. for

the demolition of the above-mentioned address.

-Application by Madget has been submitted to DNR;

-Minimum of 2 weeks for approval of application from DNR;

-Will have 30 days from approval of application from DNR to complete project;

-Possibility project will be complete Sept. 15th;

-Madget advised he will speak with all of the property owners along that run about the project;

-City will need to have all paperwork submitted to DNR/EPA prior to Sept. 30th to close out the

contract.

-MO-KAN will be bringing loan agreement to the city for this project which is an 80/20 split.

(80% loan / 20% grant).

-No payment on the loan for 3 years.

Harvest Festival: City Staff is continuing to work with Pops Events to bring an event to

Cameron in September.

World Cup 2026: City Staff is working with the Chamber of Commerce and other area

organizations in preparing for the World Cup coming to Kansas City, Missouri in 2026. There

will be 6 games played in Kansas City.

-Expecting 650,000 visitors;

-Its expected visitors will impact a radius of 3 ó hours from Kansas City;

-Games in KC will take place on the weekends, there are plans in the works to hold events

around Cameron.

Vandalism in Parks: City Staff is moving forward with putting alarms and video systems at

the city parks. Almost every week there is destructive vandalism to city bathrooms.

Reservoir Dams: The project is moving forward with cleaning up the reservoir dams. They

are looking good while we are complying with DNR and the Grand River Water Shed

Committee.

Resolution 2025-36 will conclude acceptance of the bid from Madget for removing the 112 East Third dangerous Building. It reads:

The City of Cameron has identified 112 E. Third St. as a dangerous building and the courts have

directed Cameron to perform a demolition on the commercial building located on that property.

The City has bid out the demolition and received three bids to perform that work. The lowest and

most responsible bid was from Madget Demolition, Inc. with a cost of $155,000.00. After the

contract has been signed by all parties, the contractor will have 30 days to completely demolish

the commercial building located 112 E. Third St. and fill the area with clean fill, seed and mulch

the lot. This is also a joint project with Mo-KAN, EPA and MoDNR and they will be providing

some of the demolition funds. The goal is to have this demolition completed and the final

documents sent to EPA and MoDNR by September 15, 2025. This will be funded with loan funds

provided from Mo-KAN.

The full Council Packet is included below.