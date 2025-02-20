Council Puts Forward Ordinances for Rezoning, one Thirty-Second Question

It was as cold as a witch’s elbow outside the Cameron Public Safety Building Tuesday night, but the Cameron City Council dutifully met, passed a series of bills adjusting language on the Cameron Business Park, and posed one whimsical question at 36:08 of a 38 minute 13 second meeting.

“We’ve heard rumors of a lawsuit from the Park Board.” Councilman John Feighert posited. “With the payment method of using Park Board funds, their legal fees represent a misappropriation of City funds?”

Well, alrighty then.

City Manager Steve Rasmussen rung up City Attorney Padraic Corcoran for a quick opinion, who indicated his opinion that the Council would have to approve any expenditure of Park Board funds towards their legal fees.

The Citizen-Observer later obtained Court documents indicating that a summons to the City had been filed in Clinton County Circuit Court, February 18. Rasmussen indicated on February 19 that the City had still not received the formal paperwork, which could/should be delivered by Sheriff’s deputies Thursday.

Judge Ryan Horseman has ordered an “expedited” hearing on Friday, March 7 at 2:30 PM in Clinton County Court to settle the request for an injunction by the Park Board to stop their ability to manage Park properties or spend Park Board funds, which they allege is under their control.

In Tuesday’s Council meeting, though the work of the night might seem mundane in actions on the frozen tundra, it will still be important.

In the night’s Public Participation segment, Shannon Christensen provided a second presentation on her proposal offered at the last Council Meeting to “rebrand Cameron.”

Christensen’s very thoughtful and comprehensive work is aimed at one theme. “Kids in Cameron don’t want to stay here when they graduate.” She said. “They need something to keep them here.”

Christensen’s work deals with the development of Downtown, and the City generally, in dressing up the business district, pointing towards muraling on buildings, such as is witnessed in downtown Chillicothe, as examples of using creativity and artistic expression to build pride in the community.

When Councilman John Breckenridge asked if she envisioned a certain part of downtown for the plan, she indicated an interest in the entire community being involved, raising some eyebrows, but leaving the Council with some positives going forward.

Moving quickly to Unfinished Business, the Council approved Bill 2025-3 establishing and clarifying the licensing provisions for “transient pets” and their licensing in the Community.

The measure passed 5-0.

In final reading of Bill 2025-4, the Council approved 5-0 creating “net metering service” for water, sewer and electricity in the City of Cameron Code.

Bills 2025-5, 2025-6, 2025-7 and 2025-8, all passed on first reading by 5-0 voice votes changed various aspects of city zoning, vacating the alley located north of Euclid Avenue(2025-5), granted a utility easement to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for roadway construction and maintenance “as may be required” for highway widening in the North portion of Walnut Street and U.S. 69.

Bills 2025-7 created a new “Article 20A, “PBP” planned business park in the area currently up for sale between Cameron Regional Medical Center and Loves.

The change limits the types of businesses or industries that can be constructed in the new area. It allows for business space, light industry, a distribution center, and other uses, but it prohibits meat processing plants, etc., from the area.

Economic Development Director Lance Rains has said previously that this zoning designation and clarification makes it easier for interested “prospects” to advance their interest in purchasing the property from the City, knowing the “limits” on business and industry friendly businesses not wanting to invest in property next to noisy, or smelly neighbors.

In the final action of the night, Resolution 2025-11, the Council voted to authorize two new job descriptions in the utilities department that would permit the city to hire workers who might enter the job without certain certifications and licensing, who could be certified and licensed later.

Utilities Director Mark Morey emphasized that the resolution would not hire any new workers, but gave the City the flexibility to seek otherwise qualified employees out of reach under the old headings.

Following Feighert’s question to Corcoran on the Park Board issue, Mayor Becky Curtis moved to adjourn the Public Session into executive session.