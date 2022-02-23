Council resolves jewelry store signage issue

A signage issue resulting in the loss of numerous Leibrandt Jewelry Store customers due to confusion caused by the store’s relocation after more than 100 years in downtown has been resolved.

Steve Leibrandt, the owner of the Leibrandt Jewelry Store, commended the city council, city staff and the Old School of Cameron Historical Preservation Society for restoring a sign alerting customers of his store’s relocation to 305 N. Walnut during Tuesday’s Cameron City Council meeting.

“I want to thank the city council, staff and historical preservation society for getting the sign issue taken care of,” he said.

Although resolving the Leibrandt Jewelry Store issue, debate regarding advertising on the downtown barricade continues. A previous agreement with the Old School of Cameron allowed posting signs so long as they not exceed 36 square feet, and allows a 2-foot clearance from the top and bottom of the barricade. Those looking to advertise on the barricade would apply at the Old School of Cameron. The funds raised from the advertising go to a renovation effort to save the building.