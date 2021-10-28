Home / Home
Shown here is Cameron City Councilman Jon Ingram.

Councilman Ingram contracts COVID-19, Clinton County reports case decrease

Thu, 10/28/2021 - 2:28pm admin

During a joint meeting involving the Cameron City Council and Economic Development of Cameron earlier this month, one noticeable absence was Councilman Jon Ingram, who sits on and attended the meetings via Zoom conference due to COVID-19. 

Ingram was also absent from the subsequent Cameron City Council meeting, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen announced Ingram contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated. 

“Jon Ingram asked me to tell you he was sorry he could not be here. He did want me to say that he did come down with COVID, even though he was vaccinated. He was one of those small percentage that got it in spite of that, so he wanted to remain isolated for a period of time because he did not want anyone else to get [infected].” 

Although alarming, Ingram’s diagnoses does not reflect a trend. Last week, Clinton County reported 20 active cases of COVID-19, which peaked at more than 127 active cases at this time last year. Of Clinton County’s 2,834 infections, 80 resulted in death. Forty-eight of those are directly attributed to an outbreak inside the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home. 

