Councilwoman cites city corruption for stepping down

Cameron City Councilwoman Julie Ausmus announced her immediate resignation from the Cameron City Council citing city corruption as her reason for stepping down.

Following a closed executive session Monday night inside Cameron City Hall, Ausmus decided to resign only hours later.

“Effective immediately, I will no longer serve on the city council. I have been under a lot of stress trying to expose the lying and unethical behavior that is going on. It is not worth getting sick over. It has been my pleasure to serve you (the community),” Ausmus said.

