Councilwoman disturbed by rhetoric around local affordable housing request

With Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting devolving into shouting among the council and members of the audience regarding a proposed workforce housing development, Councilwoman Gina Reed expressed concerns regarding rhetoric surrounding a workforce housing proposal.

The admonishment preceded the Cameron City Council’s 3-2 vote supporting construction of a proposed workforce housing complex, funded by the sale of tax credits, with Reed, Councilwoman Julie Ausmus and Councilman Alex Williams voting in the affirmative.

“I am personally mortified by anyone who says we’re not attracting the right kind of people to Cameron. That kind of not-in-my-backyardism [sic.] is completely repulsive to me,” Reed said. “… I don’t know how many times I’ve had to sit in council and hear people say ‘Well, we’re just not getting the right people.’ The ones that are here are the right people.”

Utilizing land Cameron residents deemed unsuitable for the recently opened $6.7 Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville, located behind Walmart and adjacent to Cameron Correctional Center - a maximum security prison, the project presented by Economic Development of Cameron Vice Chairman Dan Earley and Developer Pete Ramsel, hopes to create an affordable living area for employed lower to middle income residents with two to three-bedroom apartments and monthly rent based on the renter’s income. Despite requiring residents to pass a criminal background check, credit check and have a reliable source of income, Mayor Becky Curtis questioned the seemingly altruistic motives of the project.

“We have a choice in the kind of people, the kind of workers that come here. The employers will come here and look at the type of workforce we have, and if most of them don’t have cars because they live by a Walmart,” Curtis said. “That will deter (development). The only reason you want it by Walmart is every place you want it to go doesn’t want it in their backyard; so now you put it near the prison so these people can sit in the backyard of a prison. That’s what we’re allowing.”

Despite Ramsel assuring the council the apartments will serve Cameron workers already legally residing in the United States, Breckenridge gave a non sequitur response leading a shouting match between the two until other members of the city council called for order.

“These immigrants that come over the southern border, do you think when they go to the Upper Eastside or the Upper Westside of New York? Do they go into Belair (California)? When they go into the communities of these woke politicians do you think they say ‘Well, come on in’ or do they say ‘We don’t have the resources for you?’ Do you think that’s fair or I’m unfair (for not supporting the development)? Do you think Joe Biden or Joe Biden want to have workforce housing in their backyard?” Breckenridge said.

After playing a part in rejecting a similar proposal in 2020, Ausmus cited a critical shortage in middle-income housing as one of the deciding factors in her change of heart Monday night. As the director of the Cameron Housing Authority, Ausmus said she has a lengthy waiting list for those applying for HUD housing and detailed a disturbing trend she noticed in the Cameron housing market.

“What Ramsel is talking about is workforce. People that actually work for their money that still don’t make enough to live in some of the places in Cameron,” Ausmus said. “… You cannot build a middle-income home in Cameron anymore. The other thing is homes that are considered middle income are being bought up by realtors for renters. There is probably not going to be any middle-income (housing) unless some of the realtors let go of the property.”