Councilwoman floats idea for future EDOC replacement program

After more than a decade of operation, Economic Development of Cameron may have an alternative after Cameron City Councilwoman Gina Reed proposed another organization take on economic development duties.

During a quarterly joint meeting including the Cameron City Council, EDOC and representatives from the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce, Reed proposed having Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. take on economic development duties and transferring $36,000 previously allotted to paying the salary of EDOC Director Terry Rumery to hiring a full-time director for Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc.

“I had been under the impression that EDOC was tired, and ready to quit. I wanted to let people know that we have a Main Street program that has been here since 2019 ... We think that a director would make that program grow exponentially,” Reed said.

Since Rumery’s first presentation to the Cameron City Council in 2011, EDOC has been a topic of debate with Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis leading a charge to oust the organization earlier this year while casting doubt on the progress made by the organization since its founding. One of the harshest critics has been Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. Vice President Quinten Lovejoy, who ran a joint-campaign for city council with Curtis in 2021. When questioned whether it is appropriate for sitting board members to levy public criticisms without revealing a conflict of interest potentially motivating those criticisms, Reed likened it to scenarios detailed in “The Prince” - a 16th century text outlining tactics for political manipulation by Niccolò Machiavelli.

“It’s kind of Machiavellian, but the ends justify the means. I don’t think it’s a lie. Main Street has a (economic development) program. We haven’t been able to implement it yet,” said Reed, who also serves as president of Cameron Missouri Main Street.

During a meeting earlier this year, Rumery boasted about a few EDOC successes, which included retaining the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home, developing a new economic corridor along the Bob F. Griffin Road and working with area economic development organizations. Reed acknowledge EDOC’s achievements, and further acknowledged the steep learning curve required if Cameron Missouri Main Street, LLC were to take over Cameron’s economic development duties.

While miring EDOC in controversy, Cameron Missouri Main Street, LLC is not without controversies of its own. When the organization first began, it oversaw various community events, including the Cameron Freedom Festival and Christmas in Cameron - later rechristened the Cameron Festival of Lights - until a rift regarding preservation of a historic building at the 200 block of Third Street in downtown. That rift led to the creation of the Old School of Cameron Historic Preservation Society, who now oversees the Festival of Lights, Freedom Festival and Old School of Cameron Hot Air Affair, which celebrated its second year of operation while raising more than $20,000 for preserving the Cameron Old School and the 200-block building, which stood for the majority of Cameron’s existence until city officials declared it a dangerous structure. B.J. Reed, who serves on the Old School governing board attributed the split because of an argument with Lovejoy whether to save the 200-block structure.

Main Street recently gained some traction by launching Cameron Missouri Main Street Mania, an event geared to promoting downtown businesses with monthly events including a car show. The August 3 event will also serve as a school supply drive for area children. While highlighting her organization’s progress, Reed said Main Street has many challenges ahead including establishing a stable board, who would in theory replace the EDOC board comprised of local government and business leaders, as well as executive government officials including Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson and Mayor Becky Curtis.

“It was an up-start move, but it was meant to push them a little bit. EDOC has been in existence since 2011, and Main Street didn’t come in until 2019. There was already criticism of EDOC (before Main Street),” Reed said. “We’ve had a hard time getting traction. Since 2019, I’m the fourth president ... Do I think we’re going to be the complete economic development for Cameron? No, just the downtown district - the small businesses. We are not ever going to be the ones that are looking for smokestacks (major manufacturing). They’re going to have to hire somebody.”