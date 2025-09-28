County Clerk Woody's Resignation Puts Courthouse into chaos

Clinton County Clerk Resigns; Office Staff Also Leaves

PLATTSBURG — Clinton County Clerk David Woody recently resigned, citing a new opportunity in the public sector. However, the sudden departure of his office staff this past week has left the Clerk’s Office scrambling to maintain operations.

Woody’s tenure had been marked by a series of administrative and financial issues. He came under significant scrutiny from the Missouri State Auditor's office due to serious payroll and tax management failures during his time in office.

Audit Findings

In May 2022, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of Clinton County highlighting critical deficiencies under Woody’s oversight:

· Late Payroll Tax Filings and Payments: The county failed to timely file payroll tax forms and remit taxes to the IRS, resulting in $64,298 in penalties and $9,614 in interest. As of January 31, 2022, at least $142,864 remained due, with penalties and interest continuing to accrue.

· Inaccurate Employee Payments: Employees were underpaid by $2,357 and overpaid by $20,258 between January and April 2021. Changes to the payroll cycle during this period may have contributed to the errors.

· Retirement Contribution Errors: Mistakes were found in calculating County Employees Retirement Fund (CERF) withholdings and delays in employee enrollment in the Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS).

The audit emphasized that the County Clerk is responsible for overseeing staff and ensuring compliance with regulatory deadlines.

Affidavit for Removal

In May 2020, the Clinton County Commissioners filed an affidavit requesting Woody’s removal from office, citing concerns over his conduct and performance, including the issues later highlighted in the audit.

Political Background

Despite these controversies, Woody pursued a political career. He announced his candidacy for Missouri House of Representatives District 8 in October 2019 but lost in the Republican primary on August 4, 2020.

Current Situation

County Commissioner Richard Riddell told the Citizen-Observer, “David Woody resigned effective September 22, but his last day was September 11. He informed the commission that he had received a better offer. Three people in his office left on the 12th without notice and did not return to work.”

Riddell added, “We have advertised for a new County Clerk and had a very good response. The deadline for applications was September 24. We have conducted ten interviews and will be selecting an interim County Clerk to submit to the Governor for appointment. The interim Clerk will finish Woody’s term, which ends December 31, 2026. Two workers will also be hired to fill out staff in the Clerk’s Office.”

For now, several Courthouse employees have stepped up to handle the Clerk’s Office duties, and neighboring counties have offered assistance. Riddell said the Courthouse will continue managing county business to the best of its ability.