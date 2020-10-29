COVID-19 deaths continue Clinton Co. Health Dept.recommends caution at trunk-or-treat events

Deaths from COVID-19 continue rising at an exponential rate in the surrounding area with Clinton County accounting for seven additional deaths in the past week, raising the overall total to 15.

Clinton County Health Department Secretary previously attributed the sudden uptick in cases and related fatalities to the disease infiltrating area nursing homes and long-term care facilities and targeting those most vulnerable.

As of Wednesday, Clinton County exceeded 500 cases - tracked since the outbreak began in March - and 15 deaths tied to COVID-19. DeKalb County recently exceeded 300 cases and two deaths. Davises County reported 222 cases and three deaths. Caldwell County reported 170 cases with one death and Davises County.

Monday, the Missouri Veterans Commission Strategic Communications Director Jamie Melchert told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home sustained three deaths this week, bringing the total number of deaths to 10 along with dozens currently quarantined inside the facility.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.