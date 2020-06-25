COVID-19 prevention priority for upcoming Freedom Festival

Despite fears of a second wave of COVID-19, Cameron Main Street, Inc. will move forward with Freedom Festival but with a few changes from previous years.

Cameron Main Street, Inc. Board Member B.J. Reed announced the organization reached out to other organizations and businesses in order to follow guidelines preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We have discussed our plans for increased sanitation. We will have a sanitation station in each park with hand sanitizers and signs reminding everyone to please continue practicing social distancing,” Reed said. “These materials were donated by a local Cameron business. We recruited additional volunteers from our local FFA chapter to monitor the inflatables and sanitize the seat and steering wheel of the peddle tractor between children. We will socially distance the mothers, babies and toddlers at the baby shows and have the photographs taken individually and not in groups.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES NOW.