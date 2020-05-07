COVID-19 quarantine delays Chestnut Arms plans for now

After weeks of discussion the Cameron City Council delayed making a decision regarding rabies regulations for cats and dogs as well as the future of the Chestnut Arms apartment building.

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen requested the council delay taking action regarding the historic Chestnut Arms building and the rabies regulations to give him more time to meet with persons involved in both projects.

Monday was the third consecutive meeting the council delayed a vote on the new rabies regulations, which would reduce the requirement dog and cat owners to quarantine their animals with a licensed veterinarian from 14 days to 10 in the event of a biting incident.

Before the initial March 2 vote, Dr. Nada Woodworth requested the city council reassess their position. Citing Center for Disease Control recommendations, Woodworth asked Cameron Animal Control officials to take into consideration proof of rabies vaccination and allowing the cat or dog to be quarantined at home.

“I’m not in favor of just showing a tag. Tags can show up from anywhere,” Woodworth said. “If they have a certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian that this animal is current for its rabies vaccination, I would suggest you consider strongly allowing the owner to keep the pet at home. This is through not only the compendium you folks are using for the timeframe, going from 14 to 10, the compendium does not say it has to be a licensed vet … The 10 days is because when rabies is transmitted, as clinical science is shown, is transmitted through the saliva. What clinical signs show, the dog or cat isn’t going to live 10 days. If it dies during the 10 days, the owner or person bitten still has time to get a vaccination.”

Rasmussen also requested giving the owner of the historic Chestnut Arms building another two-week extension after one of the officials tied to a proposed renovation self-quarantined out of fear of exposure to COVID-19. Last fall, tenants of the Chestnut Arms apartment building received notification from the city of Cameron to immediately vacate the building at 506 S. Chestnut, citing concerns for their safety. City officials issued the notice citing immediate danger to the welfare of the residents due to improper electrical, plumbing, mechanical, structural and fire building code deficiencies. In late March, Beckwith met with Roth Restoration Services of Olds, Iowa on site to discuss plans to renovate the building in order to comply with city building codes.

“Our perennial favorite is the Chestnut Arms, and the building official gave the owner a deadline of this Friday,” Rasmussen said. “[Paul Beckwith, city building inspector] called me and told me the forensic investigator, who was doing that project, has now been put on confinement because of Coronavirus. He is out another two weeks. Paul is going to have to give him another two weeks to get back on it. Those things happen. It’s not because we’re not watching it.”