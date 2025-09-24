CPD Brings Down Murder Suspects in Oklahoma Case

Some more superb work done by City and County Law Enforcement. In a recent discussion with Captain O'Boyle, we discussed things like drug arrests in the schools, in the greater community, and how the PD handles their end of things. Ryan said that a lot of times, breaks in cases that are still being investigated, even years later, can turn on a break, a piece of evidence or information an offender has to leverage charges against him/her in other cases. This is a prime example of how this works and the best part...Many times, it takes many departments, city, county state and even outside your state to bring a bad guy to justice. Way to go guys...we're a little safer today.

The Cameron Police Department, along with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and in cooperation with local, county and state law enforcement from Oklahoma, announced the arrest of two individuals suspected in a decades old murder case in Oklahoma

In the news release, CPF lays out the arrest of Cameron resident Penny Larson, who it is alleged, with her husband, James Merritt Larson Jr. murdered Dustin Ray Carver, reported missing in 2014, and his remains just located in July 2025.

The Delaware (OK) County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were able to question Penny Larson, and her husband, who is incarcerated at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.

