CPD ID fair a hit with area parents

More than 80 area kids received potentially lifesaving methods of identification as part of an ID fair put on by the Cameron Police Department.

Shawna Conley, an officer with the CPD, spearheaded the project after noticing she did not have many up-to-date methods of identification for her children, and soon realized many other parents lacked the same resource in the event of an emergency.

“Way before I came into law enforcement, they hosted an event - I believe it was in Independence - when I was down there visiting family, and I took my child to it,” Conley said. “When I became a law enforcement officer, I really wanted to get involved in that aspect of it. I looked it up, and got involved with Kurt Thompson with the Mason Lodge. And it snowballed into this great event for the community.”