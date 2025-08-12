CPD INTERVENTION AVERTS TRAGEDY AT RAILROAD BRIDGE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: August 12, 2025

Cameron Police Safely Resolve Crisis on Railroad Bridge Over I-35

On August 12, 2025, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Cameron Communications received a report of a male subject on an abandoned railroad bridge over Interstate 35 who appeared to be in crisis.

Cameron Police Department officers—both trained in crisis negotiations—responded to the scene and immediately began working to safely bring the individual down. As a precaution, traffic on Interstate 35 was temporarily shut down and diverted to ensure the safety of the subject, first responders, and the public.

At approximately 8:16 a.m., officers were able to successfully talk the individual down from the bridge and bring him to safety.

The Cameron Police Department extends its sincere gratitude to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Cameron Ambulance District, and the Missouri Department of Transportation for their assistance and cooperation during the incident.